Moose Racing and Austin Williams Are Ready for This Week’s Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway

One of the longest running and most popular sprint car teams on the West Coast, the legendary Moose Racing #92, is prepped and ready for this week’s “25th Anniversary Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway. Austin Williams, a member of the famous Southern California Williams racing clan, will attempt to steer the familiar Moose car to victory against the top traditional sprint car drivers in the nation this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

With five races to go in the 2021 USAC/CRA Series season, Williams comes into this week’s races third in the championship standings. In the first 16 races of the 2021 campaign , the Corona, California resident has finished in the top ten 11 times. Nine of the 11 have been top three finishes and two have been wins. His first victory of the season came on July 24th at Perris. Six weeks after that, he claimed his second first-place trophy of the year at Northern California’s Petaluma Speedway when he led all 30-laps of the main event. In addition to his prowess in the main events, he has been fast qualifier one time during this year, and he has three heat race wins.

Amongst Williams competitors at the Oval Nationals will be his older brother Cody, who lives in Norco, California, and his younger brother Logan of Yorba Linda. To add more family ties to the race, 24 years ago in 1997, his National Sprint Car Hall of Fame father, Rip Williams, won the second ever “Oval Nationals” on the same Riverside County half-mile clay oval that Austin will be competing on this weekend.

Team owner’s Tom and Laurie Sertich first fielded a sprint car over 27-years ago. Since that time, the famous Moose Racing #92 has become one of the most recognizable cars in the nation. One reason is the bevy of star drivers over the years who have had successful runs for the team. Another reason is the Moose Racing crew. It is well known across the country as one of the most fan friendly teams in all of racing. Longtime fans can attest to that, and newcomers can discover that this week in the pits after the races at the “Oval Nationals.” Not only will the team be ready to meet and greet fans, but it will also have wonderful team merchandise that will make great Christmas gifts.

For fans who would like to see Williams and the famous Moose car in person this week, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. each night with racing at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window each night. For those who wish to purchase tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/, and the office phone is (951) 940-0134.

Once this weekend’s event is over, Moose Racing will take aim on the final race of the 2021 campaign, the “54th Annual Western World Championships,” at the Arizona Speedway on November 13th and 14th.

While the racing season ends in Arizona next weekend, the team will immediately begin work for a busy 2022 campaign that will open with three races at Cocopah Speedway in Yuma, Arizona in late January. The crew will completely strip down the cars and go over them with a fine-tooth comb, so they are race ready for the opening weekend. In addition, the team will be exploring the possibility of adding marketing partners for another run at the USAC/CRA championship.

