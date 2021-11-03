2022 IMS Event Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for marquee events in 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – including the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Brickyard Weekend tripleheader – are on sale now at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office.

Visit IMS.com or visit the IMS Ticket Office to buy tickets for 2022 events. The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and can be reached at 800-822-4639 or 317-492-6700.

“We’ve never been more excited to welcome fans back to a full schedule of events,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Month of May, including the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and GMR Grand Prix, and the NASCAR/INDYCAR tripleheader on Brickyard Weekend remain the marquee events on the calendar, but we’re also eagerly anticipating the return of several other premier motorsports events.

“Now is the time to get your seats for next year’s events at IMS. You’ll have the largest selection of tickets available at the lowest prices, especially for the Month of May and Brickyard Weekend. We can’t wait to see all of our fans back home again at the track next year and thank you for your passion for the Speedway.”

Tickets for these events are on sale:

GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 14

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 27

Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 28

106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 29

Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 29

Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix: Saturday, July 30

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: Saturday, July 30

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Sunday, July 31

Customers also can purchase admission to practice, qualifications and the drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality and credentials (Bronze Badge, garage passes, pit passes) for these events at IMS.com.

All products are on sale at their lowest remaining prices of the season, with increases coming in 2022. The $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived on each item purchased before Jan. 1.

Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free in general admission locations to all 2022 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.

Ticket applications are available for USAC Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. Ticket information for the Intercontinental GT Challenge Indianapolis 8 Hour sports car race and other 2022 events will be provided at a later date.

IMS PR