Facts on This Weeks Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway

Facts on the 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway

Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction WHERE: "The Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing," Perris Auto Speedway on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, CA 92571)

TRACK: 1/2-mile clay oval.

WHEN: Thursday, November 4, Friday November 5 and Saturday November 6.

PROGRAM: Qualifying, heats, preliminary and A Mains each night.

PRACTICE: Free for fans in the grandstands at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 3. $2.00 pizza, beer and soft drinks.

WHO: The Amsoil USAC CRA & National Sprint Cars

SANCTIONING BODY: United States Auto Club (USAC)

TIMES: Spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM each day with racing at 7:00.

PURSE: $98,220.00. $5,000.00 to win and $500.00 to start the A mains on Thursday and Friday. $10,000.00 to win and $1,000.00 to start the A main on Saturday.

RAY SCHEETZ MECHANIC OF THE RACE AWARD: Named after the legendary crew chief who had 10 sprint car championships and 155 race wins.

DEAN THOMPSON HIGH POINTS AWARD: Named after the National Sprint Car Hall of Famer. The award goes to the driver who accumulates the most points in the preliminary nights.

BILL AND EVELYN PRATT MAIN EVENTS: Named after longtime car owners and officials Bill and Evelyn Pratt. Thursday’s main will be the “Bill Pratt Main Event” and Friday’s main will be the “Evelyn Pratt Main Event.”

TICKETS: Advance tickets available by phone at 1-800-595-4849 or online at: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights. We will not sell out.

ENTRIES: As this piece went to press 34 cars from eight states have pre-entered (complete entry list below).

DEFENDING CHAMPION: C.J. Leary from Greenfield, Indiana

PAST CHAMPION PRE ENTERED: C.J. Leary (2019), Kevin Thomas Jr, (2017, 2018), Damion Gardner (2009, 2011, 2016), and Chris Windom (2010). Complete list of past winners below.

CAMPING ON THE FAIRGROUNDS: $25.00 per night on the grassy area outside of turn four. The campground opens at noon on Wednesday, November 6.

TRACK PHONE NUMBER: (951) 940-0134

TRACK WEBSITE: http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/

TRACK SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: Perris Auto Speedway; Twitter: perrisautospdwy; Instagram: perrisautospeedway

Oval Nationals Winners

1996 – Jimmy Sills

1997 – Rip Williams

1998 – Rodney Argo

1999 – Rickie Gaunt

2000 – Tony Jones

2001 – Bud Kaeding

2002 – Bud Kaeding

2003 – Cory Kruseman

2004 – Cory Kruseman

2005 – Dave Darland

2006 – Dave Darland

2007 – Bud Kaeding

2008 – Jesse Hockett

2009 – Damion Gardner

2010 – Chris Windom

2011 – Damion Gardner

2012 – Mike Spencer

2013 – Dave Darland

2014 – Robert Ballou

2015 – Bryan Clauson

2016 – Damion Gardner

2017 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019 – C.J. Leary

25th Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Early Entry List

Car Driver City & State Entrant

1 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

2 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Jack Yeley

4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports

4 Jake Hodges Camarillo, CA Jake Hodges

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Gansen Motorsports

5 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Baldwin Brothers Racing

5X Alex Banales W. Lafayette, IN Baldwin Brothers Racing

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

9K Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL KT Motorsports

12 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ Robbie & Gaye Allen

17V Danny Faria Tipton, CA Hollywood Motorsports

19 Chris Windom Canton, IL Brodie Hayward

19AZ Tanner Thorson Minden, NV Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports

21 A.J. Bender San Diego, CA Rich Bender

21AZ Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA Mike Burkhardt

25 Chris Muraoka Waianae, HI Sure Can LLC

37 Matt Mitchell Yorba Linda, CA JW Mitchell Motorsports

38 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Glenn Crossno

39E Kyle Edwards Fountain Valley, CA Gordon Edwards

44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams

47 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.

51 RJ Johnson Laveen, AZ Ricky Johnson

51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.

52V Trent Williams Apple Valley, CA Ron & Brandi Williams

69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Dynamics

72 Austin Grabowski Riverside, CA Austin Grabowski

74 Shane Sexton Warner Springs, CA Shane Sexton

74X Shane Cottle Kansas, IL Hodges Automotive

77M C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Michael Motorsports

91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance

92 Austin Williams Yorba Linda, CA Moose Racing

92M TBA Moose Racing

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy

11-0 Ikaika O’Brien Aiea, HI Ikaika O’Brien

There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights of the race. For fans who wish, advance tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. In addition, there will a practice session for Oval Nationals only cars on Wednesday November 3rd that will be free for fans it the grandstands.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Advance tickets for all other races on the 2021 schedule are also available at www.tix.com

