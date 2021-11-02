Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl schedule updated

Mahoning Valley Speedway track management has made an adjustment to the Fall Brawl schedule.

Friday evening’s practice will not be taking place. However for any teams that had planned to partake that night there will now be an extended early paid practice on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Also Saturday’s the start time has been pushed back by one hour with heat racing getting underway at 3:00 pm.

Early arriving teams can still park trailers in the pits on Friday evening if they wish to do so.

Saturday, November 6, will see pit gates opening at 9:00 pm and breakfast will be available. Driver sign-ins will be from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

A mandatory drivers meeting will take place at 2:15 pm. 3:00 pm will be the start of heats and consi’s. All heat starting spots will be by draw when signing in.

The Fall Brawl is headlined by a 125 lap/$3000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The race will pay $1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green. Also on the card are the Sportsman Modifieds racing for $1500-to-win in a 40 lap main, Street Stocks challenging in a 50-lap/$1300-to-win feature, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize over a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks racing in a 20-lap affair with the track posting $100 per entry that will make up their purse.

For up to the minute updates please log onto: http://www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

9:00 am – Pit gates open breakfast available for crews

11:00 am – 1:00 pm early paid practice

1:05 pm–– Start of regular hot laps

1:00pm - Grandstands Open

2:15 pm –Drivers meeting

3:00 pm … Start of Heats

SATURDAYADMISSION

Pits: $50.

Grandstands: $25 (No Discounts)

Kids 10 & under FREE

MVS PR