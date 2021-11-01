Braeden Dillinger Crowned FASTRAK VP Racing Fuels National Weekly Racing Series Champion for Second Time

To win one FASTRAK VP Racing Fuels National Weekly Racing Series Championship is hard enough, but it is almost impossible to do it for a second time and back-to-back. But that is what Braeden Dillinger of Dawson, PA went out and did this season by backing up his 2020 Championship and winning his second FASTRAK VP Racing Fuels National Weekly Racing Series Championship.

"Words cannot express about being able to back up our 2020 championship with one for 2021. All I really can say is heads down, eyes forward, don't look back, and keep digging," commented Dillinger about his second national title.

Dillinger continued, "first and foremost, I want to take the time to thank all of our great sponsors, Hodge Transmission, Ed Nicholson and Sons Lumber Co, Maloy's Paving, VP Race Fuels, Newts York Bar, Bobby Lake Motorsports, Hill's Tire, Showoffs Hair Style Center, Vanderbilt Recycling, Dunbar Distributing, Murphy's Auto Wreckers, Knepper's ATV, Garry's Auto Sales, Howie Balis Photos, Ingram Engines, Barry Wright Race Cars, MS Shock Therapy, Zamp Racing, The Sign Guy, Penske Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, XS POWER, Frankland Racing Supply, Admax Performance Lubricants, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Napa Auto Parts, TruForm Race Products, Wiles Driveshafts, Hi-Line Motorsports, Don Barney, the Prather family, and all the people that are behind the scenes that make sacrifices for our racing efforts, my family and friends, Tanner, Ron, Buck, Steve, Eric, Joe, Rob, Larry, Caleb, Davey, Tyler and those I forgot."

Dillinger added, "We as a team just set out to follow the work ethic that we have followed in years past. Races are won in the garage, making sure the I's are dotted, and the T's are crossed and not being afraid to try something to find more speed. Having good people and good companies helping and supporting our racing program made this all possible.”

Dillinger raced in several states during the 2021 season, including Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. His second National Championship came on the back of nine (9) FASTRAK sanctioned wins, one (1) non-sanctioned win, and ten (10) second-place finishes spread out over several FASTRAK sanctioned tracks - Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex in Pennsylvania, Tyler County Speedway, and Elkins Raceway in West Virginia, and Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

Rounding out the top 5 in FASTRAK VP Racing Fuels National Weekly Racing Series points were Donnie Dotson of West Union, WV, Luke Hyre of Rock Cave, WV, Derrick Shaw of Buckhannon, WV, and Lucas McDonald of Goodhope, WV. There were 167 different drivers that scored points during the 2021 national points season.

FASTRAK PR