Persistent Rain Postpones Saturday Program at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Due to continued rain showers throughout the day, the events for the Van Hoy Oil Champion Racing Association Street Stocks and Vore's Compact Touring Series, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 30th have been postponed to be included in Sunday’s 37th US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown.

Pit gates open at 8:00AM Sunday morning for crews to prepare for the day. Fans are welcome to find their seat for the program beginning at 9:30AM when general admission gates open. Then, teams will get their first chance to hit the track with practice at 10:00AM, group qualifying for all divisions begins at Noon, pre-race ceremonies for the prestigious All American 400 will begin at 1:15PM, with the first race of the day at 1:30PM

Tickets are still available for fans who wish to attend Sunday’s events. You can purchase them online at www. NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway. Racing or tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Updated Sunday Schedule

8:00 Gates Open

9:15 Drivers Meeting

9:30 Grandstands Open

10:00 VCTS Practice

10:20 CRA Street Stock Practice

10:40 Super Late Practice

11:20 JEGS Series Pro Practice

11:30 Super Lates to Tech

12:00 VCTS Practice/Qual

12:10 JEGS Series Pro Cars to Tech

12:15 CRA Street Stock Practice/Qual

12:30 Super Late Group Qualifying

12:50 JEGS Series Group Qualifying

1:15 Pre Race



1:30 Racing Begins

VCTS B Feature

CRA Street Stock Feature

Super Late All American 300

VCTS A Feature

JEGS Series Pro Feature

Fairgrounds Speedway PR