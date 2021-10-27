Renewals now available for 2022 Camping and Premier Pit Row Suites at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The 2021 event season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca saw plenty of exciting action and fans returning to the facility. Now, renewals are available for our valued fans as we look toward the 2022 schedule.
Renewals are available for Camping and Premier Pit Row Suite orders for all major race events. They can be accessed by logging into the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Account Manager here. Upgrades may be requested and are subject to availability.
Enjoy racing action from inside the Premier Pit Row Suite in the action-packed paddock and mere feet away from pit lane and teams. Guests will enjoy delicious buffet breakfasts and lunches accompanied by renowned Monterey County wines, craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages. Enhancing the premier experience are indoor and outdoor seating, a live TV feed and preferred parking.
The 2022 Premier Event schedule kicks off with the Trans Am SpeedFest, April 22-24, followed the next week by the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, April 29 through May 1.
The Tickets and Accommodations Department must receive completed renewals by Nov. 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. PST.
The first day of sales for all other tickets is Dec. 1, 2021. Season and family passes will also be available on that day.
This year’s Season Pass grants general admission with Paddock access and general parking for all eight Premier races in 2022. With a value of more than $600, the 2022 Season Pass is available for only $450. Monterey County residents save even further with 2022 Season Passes offered for a preferred price of $350.
The Family Friendly Package includes four general admission passes with Paddock access to all eight Premier events, all for just $1,000. Monterey County residents can again save further with Family Passes priced at $800.
For a complete list of 2022 Premier events, and all other information about WeatherTech Raceway, visit www.WeatherTechRaceway.com.
(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)