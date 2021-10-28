RVnGO becomes Official RV Rental Partner of Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway is known for its state-of-the-art innovation. The same can be said for RVnGO, a person-to-person technology company that connects RV owners and renters.

So it’s only fitting that Phoenix Raceway announced today that RVnGO is the Official RV Rental Partner of Phoenix Raceway. The Scottsdale-based company will also be the presenting sponsor of camper move-in day on Monday, Nov. 1. That’s when campers will begin rolling into Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend.

“The camping experience at Phoenix Raceway may be one of the best kept secrets in all of motorsports,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Partnering with an innovative company like RVnGO only improves that experience and makes it easier for race fans to enjoy the wonderful GEICO Gecko Campground during all of our NASCAR events.”

Phoenix Raceway has 5,400 camping spaces across more than 600 acres. It becomes a city within a city during race weekends, as race fans enjoy a multitude of activities and amenities on site while generating a significant economic impact for the local community by visiting area businesses and attractions.

RVnGO makes it easier for fans to enjoy that experience by connecting existing RV owners with renters who want to camp in an RV on race weekend. The company’s free online rental and sales platform eliminates transaction fees between owners and renters. And through this new partnership, RVnGO will create new turn-key packages for fans to experience future events at Phoenix Raceway.

“RVnGO is thrilled to be working with the Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said RVnGO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Kacir. “At RVnGO we believe in bringing people together and we're doing it with the world's first free person-to-person online platform for RV rentals where you can rent RVs directly from RV owners. And since we don't charge rental fees you get the best prices and selection. We'll be welcoming NASCAR fans for the camp set up starting Monday and look for us in the village and in the Midway exhibition booths. We would love to meet you!"

NASCAR Championship Weekend runs from Nov. 5-7, featuring four championship races in three days. The action begins Friday, Nov. 5, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Phoenix Raceway will host two championship events – the Arizona Lottery 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

And then, following the Dierks Bentley concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be contested, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.

Phoenix Raceway PR