Michigan International Speedway Appoints NASCAR Track Veteran Joe Fowler as Track President

Michigan International Speedway today announced Joe Fowler, a longtime executive at Kansas Speedway and NASCAR, has been appointed President of Michigan International Speedway.

In his previous role as NASCAR Senior Director of Marketing in the Midwest Region, Fowler oversaw all marketing and promotional efforts across Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Iowa Speedway. His team played an integral role in driving attendance and creating a best-in-class experience – particularly upon the return of fans to venues in the COVID era – across all racetracks in the region. Before his role in NASCAR’s Midwest Region, Fowler served in various marketing and sales roles for more than 15 years at Kansas Speedway, most recently as vice president of marketing and sales, setting him up to be the perfect candidate to step into this position.

“Joe is a native Midwesterner, and his passion for providing the best experience for NASCAR fans runs as deep as his Midwest values and work ethic,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “He has devoted nearly his entire career to promoting NASCAR and ensuring our loyal fans experience the best race day possible when they visit the racetrack. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at MIS under Joe’s leadership.”

“I have been fortunate to work across several different facets of the business during my time at Kansas Speedway and NASCAR, including the past few years working directly with the fantastic team at Michigan International Speedway,” said Fowler. “In a short time, I quickly came to love MIS, what the region has to offer and learned that the people in Michigan share the same enthusiasm for NASCAR as I do. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Fowler will assume his new role effective immediately.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view all three 2022 NASCAR national series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

