58 Equipment Rental named official equipment rental company of South Boston Speedway

58 Equipment Rental, one of the newer businesses in Halifax County, Virginia, is partnering with South Boston Speedway as the Official Equipment Rental Company of South Boston Speedway.



As the Official Equipment Rental Company of South Boston Speedway 58 Equipment Rental will provide needed equipment to South Boston Speedway for the speedway’s maintenance needs and to assist with event management needs.



“The team at 58 Equipment Rental is excited to partner with South Boston Speedway as their official equipment rental company,” said Ben Hilty, owner of 58 Equipment Rental.



“South Boston Speedway is a great asset to our community,” added Tim VanAernem, manager of equipment rental operations. “Everyone at 58 Equipment Rental is honored to begin our partnership with the speedway heading into its 65th anniversary season. Both South Boston Speedway and 58 Equipment Rental share a passion about this region and its people. That is why it thrills us to partner with the speedway as we grow our new business.”



Incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears welcomes 58 Equipment Rental as it comes on board to join the South Boston Speedway family of partners.



“We are thrilled to welcome 58 Equipment Rental to the South Boston Speedway family,” Brashears remarked. “We are constantly needing different equipment to assist in maintaining our facility and for use during events. The group at 58 Equipment Rental is filling a much-needed void for our team, and we are very excited to have them on board and joining the South Boston Speedway family.”



Additional information about 58 Equipment Rental and its services can be found on its Facebook page.



The 2022 season at South Boston Speedway will be a special one as “America’s Hometown Track” will be celebrating its 65th anniversary. A tentative 14-event schedule has been announced for the 2022 season, with the first event of the season set for Saturday, March 19.



Special events on the tentative 2022 season schedule include an event on April 2 for the SMART Modified Tour and the recently announced Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30 featuring the first-ever races for 410-winged sprint cars at South Boston Speedway.



The track’s showcase 200-lap Late Model Stock Car race on July 2, the official celebration of the track’s 65th anniversary on August 6, and an event for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour on October 22 featuring the series’ Late Model Stock Car and new Pro Late Model divisions are also among the special highlight events for the 2022 season.



The tentative 2022 South Boston Speedway schedule can be found on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com.



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.



SBS PR