E. Schneider & Sons Scrap Metal to sponsor Modified Bonus Back Draw for Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Fall Brawl has all the makings of another in a long list of classic races at the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval.

The Saturday, October 30 season ending event slated to get underway at 2:00 pm, will be a highly contested program amongst all classes that will line the pit area. With race day just a week away interest is at fever pitch amongst competitors and fans alike.

Part of that enthusiastic appeal comes from the unique “Bonus Bucks Draw” which is a never-before-awarded incentive within the sport.

For the Modified 125-lap feature – which pays the winner $3000 – E. Schneider & Sons Scrap Metal Inc., Recycling of Allentown is adding $2600 that will be allotted for finishers in positions 2-5. The money will be placed into envelopes with $1500, $750, $250 and $100 for positions second through fifth respectively.

Then those drivers – starting with the second place finisher – will pick an envelope and receive the amount shown inside. So if by chance the runner-up of the feature is lucky enough to pick the envelope with the $1500 listed then in fact he/she could claim as much as the feature winner did.

A huge supporter and synonymous with short track racing throughout the region, E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal Recycling has stepped in to be the prime sponsor for the Modified portion of the Bonus Bucks Draw.

Currently headed by John Schneider, the company was founded by Edward Schneider in 1902. Through the years from generation to generation, E. Schneider & Sons, Inc. mainly concentrated on the industrial and demolition ends of the scrap business and succeeded in cleaning up their accumulations of scrap materials. With the coming of a third generation and new ideas, the business expanded services to include commercial and retail areas.

They are uniquely equipped to handle all specialized scrap recycling needs and taking pride in the precise attention to detail enables them to meet the needs of a large and diverse clientele with an efficient container service.

“We are very grateful to John (Schneider) and his Company for their amazing support with our Fall Brawl and the Bonus Bucks Draw,” said speedway owner Jack Carlino.

“His efforts enable us to make what is gearing to be a great show into an even higher level of excitement for our Modified drivers. This is a promotion that has never been done before and we’re so thrilled to have John’s name proudly behind it.”

The Modifieds will be racing for 125-laps with $3000-to-win/$1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green. Drivers will draw for heat starting spots and a redraw for the feature.

The Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks will be part of the Bonus Bucks Draw as well. Hills Wildlife Taxidermy of Lehighton putting up $500 for the runner-up. T & M Flooring of Palmerton adding $200 to third while Hillside Concrete & General Contracting of Palmerton will give $100 and $50 respectively to fourth and fifth in the Street Stocks.

Bath Supply Company, Inc., of Bath will provide $200 to the Hobby Stock runner-up. 2021 champion Trisha Connolly is doing $100 to third while Addi Strohl is taking care of fourth with $75 and two-time class champion Corey Edelman placing in $25 to fifth.

Also in action will be the Sportsman Modifieds and Future/Rookie Hobby Stocks. The speedway will also be hosting a Halloween Kids Candy Scramble at intermission. For complete info on the Fall Brawl visit: http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com or Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

For additional information on E. Schneider & Sons Scrap Metal Recycling please visit http://www.eschneiderscrap. com/

