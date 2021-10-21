Emmy Winner Eric Stonestreet Named Grand Marshal for Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway is rolling out the red carpet for a two-time Emmy Award winner and favorite son. The track announced today that Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family fame will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric home again,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “He’s an incredible actor who has never lost touch with his Kansas City roots, and we cherish his longtime friendship with Kansas Speedway.”

Stonestreet’s portrayal of Cameron Tucker on the longtime ABC hit series Modern Family earned him two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He’ll delight audiences again soon in the upcoming Fox series Domino Masters alongside a star-studded panel of judges including Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis, and professional domino artist Steve Price. The show features 16 skilled teams competing against each other in ambitious building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Stonestreet will give the command to start engines to the talented drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series. Gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday, with a pre-race concert by multiplatinum recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The race weekend begins Saturday with a power-packed doubleheader of NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series action. The Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m. is the penultimate race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8. Then at 6 p.m., in the Reese’s 150, the ARCA Menards Series will crown its champion followed by a spectacular fireworks display for all to enjoy.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now for both days by visiting www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR