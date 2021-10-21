Comcast Celebrates Xfinity 500 Weekend at Martinsville Speedway with Free Tickets, Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences for Fans and Surprise Community Donation

With the second annual Xfinity 500 returning on October 31st at Martinsville Speedway, Xfinity is celebrating the weekend by offering a host of experiences available through the Xfinity Rewards program and at local Xfinity retail locations.

“As a premier partner of NASCAR and the title sponsor of the Xfinity 500, we’re proud to offer NASCAR fans new and exciting ways to interact with their favorite sport,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification. “We want Xfinity 500 race weekend to be a moment where we celebrate our partnership with NASCAR by bringing fans closer to the sport and making a positive impact within the Martinsville community.”

FAN EXPERIENCES

As part of the new Xfinity Rewards program, both the Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be loyal Xfinity customers. In addition, hundreds of Xfinity Rewards members won tickets to attend the Xfinity 500 race weekend and a select group will get to experience behind-the-scenes access. In addition to on-site experiences, NASCAR Scanner is also free for all Xfinity Rewards members through Championship weekend, with more experiences to come in 2022. Xfinity Rewards is free and easy to join. Xfinity customers can visit Xfinity.com/rewards to learn more.

FREE TICKETS

Furthering Xfinity’s commitment to bring NASCAR fans closer to the sport they love, local Xfinity retail stores in Danville, VA (158 Holt Garrison Pkwy, Danville, VA 24540) and Lynchburg, VA (4010 Wards Rd Suite C, Lynchburg, VA 24502) will be giving away free tickets starting October 22nd on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last (no purchase necessary). Fans can stop by either store to pick up tickets (max 4 per person) and learn more about Xfinity products and services.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Coinciding with April’s Dash 4 Cash race at Martinsville Speedway, Xfinity officially unveiled the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge in Martinsville as a new WiFi-Connected Lift Zone.

In celebration of the Xfinity 500, Xfinity is partnering with Xfinity ambassador and NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet and a special surprise at the club next Tuesday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Lift Zones, which complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, are connected hubs in community centers throughout Comcast’s service area that provide free, high-speed Wi-Fi and hundreds of hours of digital skills training to students and area residents for distance learning, job hunting, telehealth services, and more.

“This is such a fantastic day for our students and the entire Martinsville community,” said Joanie Petty, Executive Director of The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Xfinity 500 and want to thank Comcast for its generous grant and donation, and years long commitment to digital equity in our community.”

“Our partnership with Xfinity continues to make the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season even bigger for NASCAR fans at Martinsville Speedway,” said 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year finalist Clay Campbell, Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Region of NASCAR and President Martinsville Speedway. “We are grateful for Xfinity’s commitment throughout the year to support the Martinsville and Henry County region to make a positive impact in the lives of families in our community.”

Sunday's Xfinity 500 will decide which drivers will be moving onto the final “Championship 4” in the Cup Series Playoffs. The Xfinity 500 start time is 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, October 31st. NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Comcast PR