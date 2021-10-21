Richmond Raceway to Host NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race on April 1, 2022

Richmond Raceway expands the 2022 Toyota Spring Race Weekend to host a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, April 1, 2022. This will be the second consecutive season Richmond has hosted a Whelen Modified Tour race at America’s Premier Short Track.

“We welcome back the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to Richmond Raceway after a successful, action-packed return this year,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to the talented drivers of the tour once again showcasing their skills next season at America’s Premier Short Track.”

Richmond first hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on May 16, 1948. The race was the first NASCAR sanctioned race in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Richmond hosted the modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 1990-1993, 1997, 1999-2002, 2021. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with three wins at Richmond.

“The 2021 race was very exciting from start to finish. Our teams loved racing at Richmond and we look forward to the 2022 return to the Richmond and put on another great event for the fans,” said Jimmy Wilson, Series Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 2, 2022 and the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 9, 2022. For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

Richmond will host its first-ever summer race weekend featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 14. This will be the third consecutive season Richmond has hosted a Camping World Truck Series race and first-ever series playoff race. The Camping World Truck Series Playoff race will be the second race in the first round of the playoffs.

Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series and Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.

