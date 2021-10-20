Knack for Art? Cast Your Vote Now for Iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design That Will be Showcased Next February

Artistic visionaries get ready to be a part of motorsports history! For the seventh consecutive year, fans will have the chance to vote on the iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design that will be showcased for the 64th Annual Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Voting is open now and runs through Saturday, Oct. 30. All Fans can visit https://www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/vote/ to cast their vote for one of three imaginative designs and then are encouraged share their choice on Facebook and Twitter. Unveiling of the winning design will take place in January, 2022.

“The DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design is an incredible platform that gives fans another ‘wow’ factor when they are here for the Great American Race,” said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s also another way that separates Daytona International Speedway from other sports venues. We are excited to get our fans back involved in its design. “We are also ready to get our fans back the race track to experience the pageantry of the DAYTONA 500, see NASCAR’s new ‘Next Gen’ car, and be a part of all of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

Tickets for the DAYTONA 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious event that will debut the Cup Series anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car in the first points race of 2022, are on sale now. Tickets start at $99. Those wishing to attend in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing. For ticket information for the DAYTONA 500, as well as all Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Extended-stay camping packages and premium opportunities, such as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race admissions, are available.

The Next Gen car, a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, is designed to give the drivers greater control. It will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles. NASCAR will conduct a two-day test session at Daytona’s 2.5-mile tri-oval on Jan. 11-12.

Below is a tentative schedule (as of today) for the 2022 DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth:

Thursday, Feb. 17: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races for the NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, Feb. 18: NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Series

Saturday, Feb. 19: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series & Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR