World Wide Technology Raceway’s October 23 Run-What-Ya-Brung Saturday drag meet features electric car racing

World Wide Technology Raceway – the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region – will host its second and final Run-What-Ya-Brung Saturday of the 2021 season on October 23. The event will feature a $500-to-win competition for electric-powered cars.

Although electric cars have participated in Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink street-legal events in the past, this is the first time in WWTR history an organized race for EVs – with prize money – will be held at the Madison, Illinois, track.

EV owners drag-racing these silent cars is not new. Drag racing legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits – a man who literally owned WWTR’s victory lane throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s – has been developing battery-powered dragsters for almost a decade and the 89-year-old racer set a world record of 189 miles per hour in 2019.

Also on the October 23 bill is roll racing (drag racing from a rolling start) and the VP Heads-up Series (Streetcar, Stick Shift and Top Gun).

Gates will open at 8 a.m. with racing starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday, October 23 – Run-What-Ya-Brung Saturday featuring electric car drag racing

VP Heads-up classes: Streetcar, Stick Shift and Top Gun only.

8 a.m. – Gates open.

8 a.m. -- Tech inspection.

9-11 a.m. -- Roll racing.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Drag racing.

11:30 a.m. -- VP Heads-up classes time trials.

1 p.m. – First round of VP Heads-up classes eliminations.

2:30 p.m. -- $500-to-win electric car gambler race.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

