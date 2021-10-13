Second Annual Turkey Triple Open Closes Stock Car Season at Madera Speedway

Madera Speedway will present a loaded card of stock car action on Saturday night with the second annual Turkey Triple Open. The MAVTV-televised spectacular features non-points, open comp racing for Challenge Cup, Hobby Stocks, and Modifieds plus a 100-lap Pro Late Model feature. All four events will have cameras rolling for Short Track TV on YouTube along with MAVTV.



Ticket information can be found at: http://racemadera.com/ticket- info.html with online sales available through MyRacePass. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. Race fans can also view the live streaming coverage on Short Track TV on YouTube beginning at 5:00pm Pacific.



The inaugural Turkey Triple Open for Late Models was won by Phoenix’s Bradley Erickson in his Pro Late Model debut after winning the 2020 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model championship. This weekend’s contest again features Jr. Late Model graduates who are eager for their first Pro win, including Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith and Bakersfield’s Kercie Jung. Smith finished second in the Jr. Late Model championship after leading until the closing laps of the season. Jung equaled the best female finish in the Jr. division with a pair of second place efforts. She also earned three fast-times. They will challenge 2021 Nut Up Pro Late Model champion Jadan Walbridge, 16, of Vancouver, Wash. among others on Saturday night.



2021 INEX Legends Semi-Pro Nationals winner Landen Lewis, age 15, will travel from North Carolina to compete in a Charlie Wilson-prepared Pro Late Model. Lewis also won in just his second career ARCA Menards Series start as well, becoming one of the youngest winners in series history at Illinois State Fairgrounds in September. Lewis carries support from Ron Hornaday, Jr., whose career started on the west coast before becoming a four-time NASCAR Truck Series champion.



“The past few months have been exciting,” Lewis said. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to race at Madera, a track that Ron Hornaday, my mentor, has history at. I want to thank Ron, Austin (Theriault) and everyone else who has helped put this opportunity together. I can’t thank Barrett Polhemus enough for letting me race his car and I know Charlie Wilson is going to have it tuned up for me. It’s great that all my friends, family and sponsors will be able to watch the race on MAVTV back home.”



“Racing on the West Coast holds a special place for me and I’m excited to head back to Madera Speedway. (Promoter) Kenny Shepherd has been a close friend of mine for many years, and the program he has for up-and-coming racers is one of the best in the industry. I’m excited to get Landen in a late model against some of the best on the West Coast,” Hornaday said.



The Turkey Triple Open for Pro Late Models will be a one shot, 100 green flag lap contest.



The Challenge Cup Series event will have intrigue as well, as the 3400 pound cars with over 600 horsepower compete in a 75-lap race on the one-third mile. Auburn’s Thomas Martin will carry a throwback scheme that harkens back to the No. 14 cars of Bobby Allison and Tony Stewart. Madera Pro Late Model regulars such as Jay Juleson and Matt Erickson are expected to compete along with other Challenge Cup regulars Vince Little, Justin Funkhouser, and 14-year-old Connor West of Roseville in his series debut.



Modifieds and Hobby Stocks each race for 75-laps in the Turkey Triple Open. The Hobby Stock competitors will have their targets set on 2021 champion Manny Gonzales, Jr.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:45pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2pm. Qualifying hits the track at 3:45pm. Short Track TV goes live at 5:00pm with opening ceremonies and the four features to follow.



For information about Madera Speedway, visit www.RaceMadera.com The 2021 season would not be possible without the support of Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 4:00pm Pacific.

Madera Speedway PR