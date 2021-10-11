Biker’s Paradise! Fall Cycle Scene Returns to Daytona International Speedway This Weekend as Part of Biketoberfest

Fall Cycle Scene, Daytona International Speedway’s annual Biketoberfest event that is a biker’s paradise, returns this weekend (Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 14-17) for four days of exciting activities for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Fall Cycle Scene at the iconic Daytona International Speedway gives motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment in the Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley, experience bike shows, aftermarket vendors, food and drink specials and more in the area’s largest Motorcycle Marketplace. Admission is FREE!

Guests can also watch the two-wheel, on-track action all weekend long with the World Center of Racing serving as the backdrop. Thursday kicks off with the Team Hammer Riding School. Friday thru Sunday features the Championship Cup Series (CCS) on the 3.51-mile Daytona road course with the 38th Annual Race of Champions AMA Road Race Grand Championships as well as the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), which will crown its season champions.

When not watching the action on the track, fans are encouraged to check out the Motorcycle Marketplace, located in the Midway outside the frontstretch between International Speedway Blvd. and the Speedway, which will be brimming with activity.

The Motorcycle Marketplace provides a one-stop shopping destination with everything from the nation’s top motorcycle parts to Hot Leathers fashion, apparel and accessories. Hours are Thursday thru Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET, and Sunday 9:00 a.m. until Noon ET. Exciting things to do include:





Free Demo Rides: Motorcycle enthusiasts can take the hottest motorcycles for a test ride with free manufacturer demo rides by BMW. Riders must have a DOT-approved helmet and motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license to participate.

Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley at DAYTONA: Bikers can spend the day inside Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley enjoying a cold refreshment and great food next to the area’s largest vendor, display and demo ride marketplace. Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley will also showcase live music and contests.





Bikes N Bass: Brings together the most elite motorcycle builders from across the country to one place, showcasing some of the most amazing motorcycle builds as well as a host of mind-blowing motorcycle audition competitions that will leave all those in attendance in awe. Competition participants will battle it out for trophies, cash prizes and magazine features.

Vendors and Displays: Guests can visit a host of the nation’s top aftermarket product vendors that include: Ultraband USA, Sound Connection, Rewaco Trikes USA, Cycle Gear, GEICO, Hot Leathers, Xtreme Bikes and more!

RV Parking: RV parking is available inside the World Center of Racing infield. RV Camping (with hook-ups) is available for $295 and RV camping (no hook-ups) is $175 which also includes two adult admissions for the weekend’s racing activities. For more information, call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Bike Trailer Parking: Store your bike trailer at the track for the 3-day duration of Fall Cycle Scene for just $25. For more information, call 1-800-PITSHOP.

For a complete schedule of Fall Cycle Scene events, open here.

Infield RV camping for Fall Cycle Scene is available for purchase, starting at $175 (which includes the RV site, two infield admissions and a toe vehicle pass). Additional infield admissions for the weekend are just $50. Bike trailer parking is also available on for $25.

Single day infield admissions are also offered (Friday $10, Saturday, $25 and Sunday $25. Infield admissions allow fans to see the riders on the 31-degree of banking at Daytona International Speedway for three days of thrilling action, plus gets access to the UNOH Fanzone and the garage area.

To see complete details on all admission and camping opportunities for Fall Cycle Scene, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

