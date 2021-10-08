Designated Family Activities Area in Kids Zone, Sold Out Hospitality Areas for NASCAR Playoffs Weekend

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will provide the high-energy motorsports entertainment that race fans around the world have come to expect from the North Texas facility.

But No Limits, Texas continues to go the extra mile for its fans with the creation of a special kids zone inside the main Fan Zone display. The 9,000-square foot area, located just north of Gate 3, will have a trick roper, stilt walker and cowboy magician from Lagniappe Productions as well as face painting and a balloon artist from Fun Time Kids Parties . Parked throughout the area will be historic Texas Motor Speedway pace cars and Wild Asphalt Circus vehicles.

The Texas Motor Speedway Kids Zone will also have picnic tables and rocking chairs as well as multiple food vendors to create a true festival atmosphere. There will be prize pack giveaways both days.

Activities on Sat., Oct. 16, will begin at 10:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. The Kids Zone is open free to the public throughout the weekend.

Texas Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone is located just outside the main grandstand entrances from Gate 3 to Gate 6. The Fan Zone will be home to a full array of sponsor and manufacturer displays and activities, team and track souvenir trailers, and other vendor opportunities. The Fan Zone is open free to the public throughout the weekend.

While tickets still remain for the Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, spots in the exclusive Big Frig’s Burnout Alley and seating on Sunday in the Busch Restart Bar have sold out.

Big Frig’s Burnout Alley, the luxury RV area located directly above the speedway’s back stretch, has 52 60x30-foot spots with full RV hookups, 24-hour security, and concierge service.

Located directly across the entrance to pit road, the Busch Restart Bar has standard bleacher seating but with tables, a bar area with high-top and low-top tables, and an indoor lounge area.

