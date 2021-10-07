Action Packed Weekend Set for 2nd Annual Shawn Balluzzo Memorial 100 at Larry King Law's Langley Speedway

The stage is finally set for the largest and richest Modified race of the season this weekend at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway as more than twenty open wheel machines make their way to the famed .395-mile oval to pay tribute to the most decorated modified driver in track history.

For the second year in a row the Larry King Law Modified Division will wrap up their season with a 100-lap feature and a chance at over $2,000 in race winnings. However, one can argue that the plethora of bonus money that comes from this weekend – $2,048 to the winner, pole awards, specific finish order bonuses, and the introduction of the Balluzzo Challenge – everyone will be fighting for the unique trophy to honor the late great Balluzzo.

“It’s bitter sweet moments,” Terri Balluzzo said on planning this years event. “The reason why we are planning an event like this of course is still heartbreaking but watching the Modified community come together and wanting to run this race is what makes it all worth it. This has been a total family effort and we are honored that so many race teams will come to honor Shawn.”

Matt Carter undoubtedly enters the weekend the odds on favorite collecting ten wins throughout the 2021 campaign along with his first track championship. However, he will have to be on his games with drivers like Rick Gdovic and Chris Johnson who have all found Dale Lemonds Victory lane at some point in their career. Brad Adams will have momentum on his side as he will enter the weekend as the most recent division winner and has really come on strong towards the end of the season. T.J Largena is also a noteable name has the Newport News native and son in-law to Balluzzo will enter his machine in the race, this will be Largena's first trip to Langley Speedway to pay tribute to his father in-law.

The race will be on of the richest races the Modified division has seen to date with more than $15,000 on the line and the winner walking away with no less than $2,048. In addition to the race-winning purse, Asset Towing and Recovery has sponsored the $100 Pole Award to the faster qualifier. Daniel Balluzzo with East Coast Mechanical will be awarding $448 to the leader of the race on lap 48. Kenny Cain from A-Hampton Roads Plumbing will be awarding an additional $100 to those who finish third through twelfth. Gene and Robin Nichols – Balluzzo’s co-owner — from Gene Nichols Carburetors and Boutique A Yo-Yo will be awarding an additional $100 to the fourteenth, sixteenth, eighteenth, twentieth, and twenty-second place finishers.

Finally the Balluzzo family has offered up what has been coined “The Balluzzo Challenge.” A unique offer that truly embodies what Shawn Balluzzo was as a driver. If the two drivers who qualify on the front row think they have what it takes to take their machines to the rear of the field and take the green flag from there, and additional $500 will be awarded should they find victory lane at the end of the night.

“We really want to focus on growing this race,” Promotor and General Manager Vaughan Crittenden said. “We have the Hampton Heat for the Late Model guys and really think this race can grow into something just as big and for all of the right reasons. What better way to honor the legacy of Shawn’s life and career here than hosting what could be one of the largest Modified events of the year for this region. It is something that is very special for our Langley family and just proud to be apart of it all.”

Spectator gates will open at normal time this weekend at 2:00 PM EDT along with the start of controlled practice. Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 4:30 with green flag racing for a total of five divisions set for 7:00 PM.

Langley Speedway PR