Daniel Silvestri sees Oct. 16 CARS Tour event at South Boston Speedway as a prime opportunity to grab second series win

Daniel Silvestri won a Late Model Stock Car division race in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour series earlier this season and is pointing to the series’ season-ending Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles on October 16 at South Boston. Speedway as a prime opportunity to grab another win.



“Seeing how our win at Dominion Raceway went, I think we can do really, really well here,” Silvestri said during a break at a recent testing session at South Boston Speedway.



“I believe in the team and the experience we have here to bring a good racecar. I’m going to come in here with confidence. I am going to come in here with experience. That’s a huge thing.”



Winning the 125-lap Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race at South Boston Speedway would be a special accomplishment.



“I really do want to win here at South Boston Speedway,” the 18-year-old resident of Great Falls, Virginia pointed out. “I was close once or twice when I raced here in 2019. I think it would be really cool to win at such a historic place. I’m really hungry to get one (a win) done here.”



The Virginia Tech student feels his prior racing experience at “America’s Hometown Track” and the experience Sellers Racing has at South Boston Speedway can be a winning combination for the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car division race that comprises half of the night’s racing action which also includes a 125-lap Super Late Model division race.



“I have experience here, and Sellers Racing obviously has a bunch of experience here, so we’ll be coming in with a little bit of an advantage,” Silvestri noted. “I know where I need to be on a long run, and that’s one of the bigger things. I’ve raced plenty of 100-lap races here, so I think I know where I need to be.”



With the high level of competition in the Late Model Stock Car Division on the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, Silvestri says everything has to go well in order to pick up a win.



“You’ve got to hit everything right,” Silvestri noted. “Every week it’s about if you can have the fastest car. That has been the trial for the season for everybody. Look at Justin Johnson and Bobby McCarty. They’re very good drivers. In races they’ve missed it (the car’s chassis setup) they just were not where they needed to be to win the race.



“We’ve just got to hit it right on the car, hit as a team and work really well together,” continued Silvestri. “That’s what it takes to win these CARS Tour races. Everything has to go perfectly.”



Silvestri has competed in nine of the 11 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour events held this season. He has one win, has logged a pair of Top-Five finishes and four Top-10 finishes and stands 12th in the series point standings 111 points out of the lead.



“It’s been a lot of up-and-down,” Silvestri said in assessing his season. “It’s been trials and errors. It’s my first time competing in this type of series where you’re traveling so much. Instead of going to the same track every week it’s up-and-down. One week somebody’s good and the next week they’re not, just depending on how you hit the (chassis) setup for the track.”



Silvestri says he is not concerned about points.



“I’m not really looking for points,” Silvestri pointed out. “Right now, we’re focused on getting race wins. I think what most of the drivers are looking at now in terms of points, except for the top three guys, is points are kind of out the window. Now it’s about looking for the best finish you can get and winning the race.”



The Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles on October 16 is the final event of the season for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour and the final event of the season at South Boston Speedway.



It will be a big night of racing with a CARS Tour doubleheader featuring a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race and a 125-lap Super Late Model race.



The Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles race day schedule has rotating practice sessions for the two divisions from 12:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and qualifying starts at 4:45 p.m. There will be an on-track Fan Fest driver autograph session at 5:45 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance tickets are priced at $15 each and are available through Friday night, October 15, on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com. Also, advance tickets may be purchased at the South Boston Speedway office until 5 p.m. on Friday. October 15.



Tickets purchased at the gate and online on race day are priced at $20 each. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway and its events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR