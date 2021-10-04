Perris Auto Speedway Receives First Four Entries for 25th Oval Nationals

The first four entries for the 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals have arrived at the Perris Auto Speedway office. The race, which pits the best drivers from the West Coast against the biggest talents in the Midwest, will take place on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Chino Hills, California’s Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney of Lomita, California, and the Arizona duo of Charles Davis Jr. from Buckeye and Peoria resident Tye “The Bull” Mihocko have all signed up for the prestigious race on the Southern California half-mile clay oval.

Charles Davis Jr., winner of the September 28th main event, is one of the first entries for the Oval Nationals. Kenny Lonngren Photo.

“It is always fun to receive the first entries for the Oval Nationals,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “It sets the excitement in action for our biggest sprint car race of the year. Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr., and Tye Mihocko have all won races at The PAS. Davis just won his second USAC/CRA race here a little over a week ago. Tafoya, who was the track Young Guns champion in 2018, and Mihocko both won main events in the old Young Guns Series. Verne Sweeney has never won a main event at The PAS, but very few sprint car drivers have turned in more laps on the track than he has. And, this year, he is having his best season in a long time.”

Interested teams can download and print the entry blank for the Oval Nationals at the following link www.perrisautospeedway.com/2021/21ovalentry.pdf.

All three nights of racing will be full shows with qualifying, heat races, preliminary mains, and A Main events. The Thursday “Bill Pratt Main Event” and Friday’s “Evelyn Pratt Main Event” will be 30-laps each. Saturday’s finale will be 40-laps. The top six drivers in points after the first two nights will not have to qualify on Saturday and will be seeded directly into the A Main event. They will contest “The Super Six Dash” to determine the lineup for the first three rows of the 40-lap finale. The complete racing format can be viewed at the following link https://bit.ly/2XgT8Wv. The link to the Oval Nationals points structure is https://bit.ly/399fcoo.

The Thursday and Friday main events will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start. Saturday’s 40-lap finale will pay $10,000.00 to win and $1,000.00 to start. The complete purse for all three nights is available at the following link https://bit.ly/3tTm1Et.

In addition to the regular purse, The PAS is adding nightly bonuses for the highest finishing 360 sprint cars. The highest finishing 360 each night will receive $500.00. The second highest will get $300.00, and third highest will pick up $200.00. The bonuses are in addition to their regular purse earnings.

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a Wednesday night practice session for Oval Nationals entered cars. The practice session will be free for fans in the grandstands.

Advance tickets for the “25th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals” are available now at https://bit.ly/pas21tix

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

PAS PR