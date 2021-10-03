Hungry For More!!! Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Returns to Daytona International Speedway for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season-Opener

Daytona International Speedway announced today that the Federation of State Beef Councils, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, will once again be the entitlement sponsor of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season-Opener. The 41st Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

“We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with the Federation of State Beef Councils,” said Daytona International Speedway President, Frank Kelleher of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300, which was first held earlier this year in February. “It was a great race and gave beef farmers and ranchers the perfect platform to reach consumers and tell the tasty story of beef.”

The Federation of State Beef Councils, which is housed at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and works on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, is a consumer-focused, producer-directed organization representing the largest segment of the nation’s food and fiber industry. The Federation of State Beef Councils works tirelessly to represent the interests of the nation’s cattle farmers and ranchers, to ensure consumers have continuous access to great tasting beef that Americans know and love, and rely on as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“It is an honor to sponsor the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 for a second year on behalf of America’s farmers and ranchers,” said Clay Burtrum, Federation Division Chair for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Tailgating and Daytona go hand in hand, and nothing makes for a better tailgate than beef.”

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 will be held the day before the 64th DAYTONA 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious event, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 20. The Saturday slate will also feature the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series.

In the 2021 edition of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300, Austin Cindric, a contender for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, took the checkered flag.

Tickets for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 are on sale now, and start at $49. The DAYTONA 500 will debut the Cup Series anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car. The 2022 edition of The Great American Race, which will be held on its traditional Presidents Day Weekend, will have fully open front stretch seating, expanded camping, hospitality and pre-race experiences. Tickets start at $99. Tickets are on sale now for both events, as well as all Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events, and can be found at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

