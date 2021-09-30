Eddie Tafoya Jr. Gets Another Top Four Finish at Perris Auto Speedway – Submits Oval Nationals Entry

Shaking off the disappointment from a frustrating three race trip to Northern California, Eddie Tafoya Jr. put his best foot forward and came home with a fourth-place finish last Saturday night in the “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial” at Perris Auto Speedway. The result was his third top four finish in a row at the famous Southern California half-mile clay oval.

Tafoya, who lives in Chino Hills, California, had been waiting for two weeks to get back on the track since the sojourn to NorCal. From the outset of hot laps until the end of the 30-lap main event, it was clear to everyone in the pits and the grandstands that he was back on his game.

Tafoya put the eye-catching #51T through its paces starting in qualifying, when he toured the track that is only 30-minutes from his home, in a time of 16.456. That was good for the fourth best time of the night, and it was his fastest qualifying time at Perris in 2021. The handsome racer is one of only a handful of drivers who have qualified in the 16 second bracket each time they have appeared at the track this year.

After starting fifth and finishing third in his 10-lap heat race, Tafoya earned a spot on the outside of the second row for the 30-lap finale. The confident driver drove a smooth race and never slipped out of the top five. When the checkered ended the race, he had an impressive fourth-place finish. In his last three starts on the well-known track, Tafoya has finished third once and fourth, two times.

Tafoya will have one more appearance at Perris, on October 23rd, before the “25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals.” That race will be held on November 4th, 5th and 6th and will match the biggest stars from the Midwest against the best stars from the West Coast. As evidence that he is anxious to rumble at the Ovals, Tafoya was one of the first drivers to file an entry for the prestigious race.

This Saturday, the Specialty Fastener’s team will head east to Arizona for the first time in 2021 for the annual “Hall of Fame Classic" at the Arizona Speedway. For Tafoya and the others, the race is offering a rich $4,000.00 winner’s purse and it will be a warmup to the “Western World Championships” in November. As always, fans can meet Eddie, his crew and purchase one of his shirts in the pits after the races.

For those who wish to attend Saturday’s race in the “Copper State,” Arizona Speedway is located at 48700 N. Ironwood Road, San Tan Valley, AZ (85140). Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Fans can get more information at the track’s website at https://www.arizonaspeedway.net/ or by calling the office at (480) 926-6688.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51 and can use the same contact to purchase shirts via mail.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, BR Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this press release.

