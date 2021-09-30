Martinsville Speedway Introduces New Fan Experience, The Brake Pad

Martinsville Speedway introduces The Brake Pad, a new exclusive Turn 3 backstretch space, that offers race fans the opportunity to get closer than ever with breathtaking views of the intense short track battles in Turn 3.

The Brake Pad is located on the backstretch of Turn 3 with suite-like amenities in a lounge area with plush seating, drink rails, table space and umbrellas to enjoy the race near the action on the track. Fans can move around The Brake Pad throughout the race in the top lounge area with amenities and lower grandstand section with drink rails by the track to find their best vantage point to take in all the fierce racing action.

“The Brake Pad will provide race fans with an exclusive experience on the backstretch of Turn 3 that will put them as close to the intense NASCAR action as ever,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We’re always looking for ways to further enhance are at-track race experience, so we look forward to welcoming fans to the debut of The Brake Pad for the NASCAR Playoffs.”

Passes to The Brake Pad include tickets for Saturday, Oct. 30’s doubleheader with the United Rentals 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and the Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race and Sunday, Oct. 31’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that sets the Championship 4 field. It also includes a Pre-Race Experience Pass for Sunday, Racing Electronics scanner for both days, all-inclusive food options, two tickets for beverages, and a cash bar for alcoholic drinks with special pricing. The Brake Pad will exclusively seat up to 120 guests.

The Brake Pad tickets are available for purchase starting today for $169. To learn more about The Brake Pad, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ thebrakepad.

Martinsville Speedway PR