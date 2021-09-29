Nashville Superspeedway to host Rackley Roofing 200, Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24-25

Nashville Superspeedway will again host a full NASCAR tripleheader weekend in 2022 as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Music City June 24-25.

NASCAR announced its full 2022 Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules earlier today, featuring the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 25 and the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway.

These two events join the previously announced Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, for a three-race summer showcase at Music City’s home for NASCAR. The Tennessee Lottery 250 will be the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway while the Rackley Roofing 200 will be the 15th Truck Series event at the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Nashville Superspeedway ticket holders from 2021 will have the opportunity to renew their seat locations starting Wednesday, Oct. 6. Fans eligible for this option will be contacted directly by the track via email with instructions on how to do so online.

“We are looking forward to again hosting the NASCAR racing community for three exciting days of racing next summer,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series have storied pasts at this track. We’re excited to welcome them back to Nashville Superspeedway, along with our loyal fans and dedicated partners in the Tennessee Lottery and Rackley Roofing.”

Fans attending the June 24-26, 2022 race weekend can expect to see an expanded FanZone, enhanced fan amenities, expanded concessions options and points-of-sale and improved traffic flow leading into the property among other items. Additionally, no parking fees will be collected on-site which will aid in easing the ingress into Speedway parking lots. Instead, fans will see the addition of a $5 per ticket parking surcharge as is done at other tracks around the country. Ticket holders can look forward to hearing more details on fan enhancements as the race weekend approaches.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

NSS PR