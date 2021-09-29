Bristol Motor Speedway to Host Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Camping World Truck Series Races in 2022

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022 to join NASCAR Cup Series race weekends in April and September.



The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held Saturday, April 16, as the primary companion race to Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race in the NASCAR Cup Series on the dirt transformed Last Great Colosseum.



Both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will support the Bass Pro Shops America’s Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in September. All three September races will be run on BMS’s traditional high-banked concrete oval.



The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be held Thursday night, Sept. 15, as the first race in the second round of the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. The Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be held Friday night, Sept. 16, as the regular season finale in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Season ticket packages for both 2022 NASCAR weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway are on sale now, and fans can also purchase single tickets for any of the NASCAR events scheduled on those weekends. To purchase tickets, please click here or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR