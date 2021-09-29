NASCAR Xfinity Series visits Portland International Raceway in 2022

T he thrills of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing will stop at Portland International Raceway (PIR) on Saturday, June 4, 2022, bringing millions of dollars of economic impact. NASCAR and Green Savoree Racing Promotions officials jointly announced the race today along with representatives from the City of Portland, Travel Portland, and Sport Oregon.

“We are privileged and excited to host the NASCAR Xfinity Series here in Portland. Motorsports provide top-notch entertainment for the whole family,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. “We are looking forward to hosting thousands of spectators and racing enthusiasts from around the country. Events of this caliber help strengthen community and support our local economy.”

“What an exciting day for Portland and Pacific Northwest race fans. This region of the country hasn’t had a visit from a NASCAR national series in over two decades. We are thrilled the wait is over.” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Portland LLC. “When the NASCAR Xfinity Series stops at PIR next June, it will deliver great racing and strong economic impact to the region.

“Thank you to Mayor (Ted) Wheeler and his leadership team at the City of Portland, Commissioner (Carmen) Rubio along with Director (Adena) Long and the entire Portland Parks & Recreation division for all their support to make this possible,” Savoree continued. “Also, the teams at Travel Portland and Sport Oregon were integral for this major sports series to select the Rose City to add to its national schedule.”

The June race event will mark the first appearance of a NASCAR national series in the Pacific Northwest since 2000. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited both PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash. that year.

“The Pacific Northwest is a region of the country where we haven’t had a presence for quite some time, and as we continue to take steps to grow the sport, bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Portland is an ideal and exciting next step,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only does this move give us the opportunity to reach new fans, but it also adds another new and unique road course to the schedule.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series stop at PIR is not only a major victory for race fans throughout the Pacific Northwest, but also a major boost for the local economy. The event has a projected total estimated economic impact of nearly $15 million. Portland will also benefit from live television broadcast exposure of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“NASCAR at Portland International Raceway will mean millions of dollars for Portland’s small businesses,” said Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “This influx of money will benefit restaurants, hotels, shops, taxis, and similar businesses that have spent much of the last year and a half closed or at reduced capacity.”

Travel Portland, an innovative tourism bureau for the City of Portland, has joined as a key partner of the event, and will look to attract race fans and event goers to the Rose City. Green Savoree Portland, LLC, a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions, will be the owner and operator of the NASCAR Xfinity Series round making its very first visit to PIR. The motorsports company also oversees the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event over Labor Day weekend on the legendary 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course.

“As the only NASCAR race in the Pacific Northwest on the 2022 schedule, the weekend will draw thousands of overnight visitors from around the region to Portland,” Travel Portland President and CEO Jeff Miller said. “The visitor spending that comes with an event like this is crucial to our local economy - supporting jobs, driving revenue and collecting lodging taxes that fund local government. It's a win-win from a tourism standpoint, especially for our partners in the Jantzen Beach area near the track. Attendees will experience Portland's culinary scene, hotels, shops and attractions, while those watching from home will gain exposure to Portland and the surrounding region through the race weekend broadcast."

Sport Oregon partnered with race organizers and Travel Portland to make the dream of NASCAR in Portland a reality next summer. The non-profit dedicated to attracting and supporting sporting events in the state said the event will elevate the city’s reputation among racing fans.

"By bringing this race to Portland, it communicates to our local partners and to NASCAR fans throughout the Pacific Northwest that Portland and Oregon are open for business,” said Jim Etzel, CEO of Sport Oregon. “We are thankful for the time, energy and commitment from NASCAR and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to invest in our market and bring this event to Portland International Raceway. Once again, we have a major event coming to Portland that leverages this tremendous, city-owned facility to drive significant tourism and shine a positive spotlight on our city and state.”

Ticket prices have not yet been determined. Ongoing event updates will be posted at portlandgp.com . Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandNASCAR.