Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces schedule for 2022 racing season

 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will showcase five race weekends again for its 2022 schedule, but with an exciting, new feature confirmed for next year’s 61st season of racing at the legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio. For the very first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn track layout on Saturday, July 9th.
 
The NASCAR Xfinity Series has produced great road racing for its previous eight appearances at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Now the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will continue that tradition and visit for its inagural round at the track on the weekend of July 8-9. This new addition realigns Mid-Ohio’s NASCAR Xfinity Series stop to Portland International Raceway for a new event in the Pacific Northwest also promoted by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which owns and operates Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
 
“Our fans are going to experience a great show with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing at Mid-Ohio for the very first time," said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The 2022 schedule continues our commitment to bring our fans the best variety of motorsports that they have come to expect. With the uncertainty we all have faced the past couple seasons, it’s great to be able to release our full schedule this early to our fans, so they can make their racing plans for next summer!”
 
Four of the five race weekends remain on the same weekends as last year. The 2022 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for spectator events is as follows:
 
May 13-15: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event
June 24-26: Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Assoc./Trans Am)
July 1-3: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)
July 8-9: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event
July 22-24: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)
 
Event tickets and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will go on sale at midohio.com with timing details for the sales launch to be released at a later date. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.
