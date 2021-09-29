Friday, Oct 01

NASCAR Star Austin Dillon to Serve as AFT Grand Marshal at CMS

Progressive American Flat Track is thrilled to announce its Grand Marshal for its October 8 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Apt for a weekend of racing in the mecca of motorsports, NASCAR star Austin Dillon, has been chosen as the honoree at the Honda Charlotte Half-Mile at the venue's famed Dirt Track.

 

Driver of the historic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Dillon is the grandson of the great Richard Childress, a 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. Dillon is also a three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series with a win in the 2018 Daytona 500 and has made the NASCAR Playoffs five times (2016-18 and 2020-2021).

 

“I’m a big fan of American Flat Track Racing," said Dillon. "I’m honored to serve as Grand Marshal in my home state of North Carolina. I’m looking forward to checking everything out and sharing the experience with my son, Ace.”

 

Fans in attendance at the Honda Charlotte Half-Mile can look forward to seeing Dillon participate in the event's Opening Ceremonies scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

 

Tickets for the epic finale Honda Charlotte Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on  Friday, October 8 are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3325/#selectTickets.

 

For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

