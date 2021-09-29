New Dates, Distances for Nascar Xfinity/Truck Races at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at Texas Motor Speedway will have new dates to mark on race fans' calendars in 2022.

The NASCAR All-Star Race returns to its traditional timeframe of the weekend before the Memorial Day Weekend. The return to three days of full throttle competition at No Limits, Texas fires off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas 250 then takes center stage for an afternoon of door-to-door racing excitement on Saturday, May 21.

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for Sunday, May 22.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will take place three races earlier in the playoffs with its move from October to September 24. The speedway's annual second series race will be the first in the Round of 12 instead of the opening race in the Round of 8.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will take place Sunday, September 25. The date change moves the premier series' playoff race to the first of the Round of 12 from its long-standing position as the opening race of the Round of 8.

TICKETS:

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.