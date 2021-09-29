NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Complete 2022 NASCAR Tripleheader Playoffs Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR announced its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules today, and for the first time in three years, Homestead-Miami Speedway will play host to both during NASCAR’s Playoffs.

The Baptist Health 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be a part of a Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader with the Contender Boats 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The weekend’s anchor event, Dixie Vodka 400, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, is set for Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Baptist Health 200 at the colorful, most competitive 1.5-mile venue in motorsports, will serve as the final, “last chance” race in the Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 Playoffs, which will set the field for the Championship 4. The Contender Boats 250 and the Dixie Vodka 400 will be the critical second races of three in the Round of 8 for their respective series.

It marks a return to Playoffs racing for Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosted the championship finales for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2002-2019. The NASCAR Xfinity Series was also a mainstay in the NASCAR Playoffs from 1995-2019, hosting the final race of the season.

The full 2022 schedules for the Cup Series, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series can be found at www.nascar.com. Start times and television networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

For the Baptist Health 200 and the Contender Boats 250, children 12 and under are admitted free in select grandstands while seating for adults start at just $30.00. Fans wishing to attend the historic fall 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 weekend can take advantage of an early access pre-sale now on individual race tickets, 3-race package options, camping, hospitality and more at www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com . Fans who purchased tickets to the 2021 event can take advantage of even lower pricing and payment plan options when logging into their account to renew for the 2022 season.

Several premium experiences and corporate hospitality will also be showcased, including the Infield Beach party, the unique Container Bar and the Speedway Terrace.

Located on a 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, the Infield Beach Party sits on the spring-fed 7-acre infield lake that spans the width of the backstretch and includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and more!

The double-decked Container Bar located on the frontstrech near Turn One, is colorfully decorated by local artists and provides one of the most relaxing atmospheres in all of motorsports. Overlooking the Start/Finish Line is the Speedway Terrace, with reserved outdoor chairback seating with a partially enclosed, private club, private concessions, pre-race pit passes and a lot more.

For information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR