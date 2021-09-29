Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping Word Truck Series Races Set for 2022

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules were announced today, and like they have for many years, both series will kick off their respective seasons at iconic Daytona International Speedway.

The NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will go off on Friday, Feb. 18 while the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will get the green flag on Saturday, Feb. 19 – both a part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The races lead up to the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, President’s Day Weekend. It will mark the 41st straight time (dating back to 1982) The Great American Race has started off NASCAR’s Cup Series season.

While both NextEra Energy 250 and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will be the first opportunity for drivers to win and become eligible for the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, the Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on the 2.5-mile venue again be a part of the track’s summer classic, set for the last weekend in August for the third consecutive year. Next year’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will be held the evening prior to the traditional Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race, set for Saturday, Aug. 27, the final regular season NASCAR Cup Series race.

Families attending the NextEra Energy 250, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at the World Center of Racing can take advantage of free grandstand admissions to all kids 12 years of age or younger. Tickets to all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or by visiting www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com.

The full ’22 NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series schedules can be found at www.nascar.com. Start times and television networks for all three series will be announced at a later date. The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire ARCA Menards Series race will also return to its traditional February spot, part of the Saturday, Feb. 19 doubleheader with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.

