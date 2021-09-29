Martinsville Speedway to Host 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on April 8 & Oct. 29, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on April 7, 2022

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host two Xfinity Series races on April 8 and Oct. 29, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7, 2022. Martinsville will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 7-9, 2022 and Oct. 29-30, 2022.

“For our 75th anniversary season, NASCAR competition will continue to be as fierce as ever with the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series returning to Martinsville Speedway,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “With all three NASCAR premier series under the lights in the spring and fourth consecutive season of hosting penultimate races for Cup and Xfinity Series, the road to a championship will continue to go through Martinsville.”

In the spring, Martinsville will host its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series featuring the Camping World Truck Series on Thursday, April 7, 2022, Xfinity Series on Friday, April 8, 2022 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The track has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021.

Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series for the fourth consecutive season featuring the Xfinity Series Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the Xfinity 500 Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 30. In short track battles that can only happen at Martinsville, the races will set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series race weekends in the same month for the second consecutive season as Richmond Raceway will host a race on April 3, 2022. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

2022 NASCAR race tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR