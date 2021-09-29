Richmond Raceway to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series on April 2, 2022 & NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Aug. 13, 2022

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Richmond Raceway will host the Xfinity Series on April 2, 2022 and Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Aug. 13, 2022. Richmond will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 2-3, 2022 and Aug. 13-14, 2022.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series always provide some of the strongest competition at Richmond Raceway, so we are proud to welcome back each series for 2022,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway President. “We look forward to the drivers in each of these series showcasing their talent and skills at America’s Premier Short Track in 2022.”

In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 2, 2002 and the Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Richmond previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-1984 and 1990-2019.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 9, 2022. For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

Richmond will host its first-ever summer race weekend featuring the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 14. This will be the third consecutive season Richmond has hosted a Camping World Truck Series race and first-ever series playoff race. The Camping World Truck Series Playoff race will be the second race in the first round of the playoffs. Richmond previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.

Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

2022 NASCAR Series tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com.

