You Want Passing? No Other Race Track Provides as Much for the Lead, for Wins, and Throughout the Field During an Event Like Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway, which hosts the YellaWood 500 this Sunday, Oct. 3, NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, and the biggest, baddest race track on the planet - period. The numbers show it.

Let’s look at some staggering facts to showcase how Bill France’s creation has provided some of the most thrilling racing and battles for the lead in all of motorsports for more than 50 years with three- and four-wide, nail-biting, 200 mph action.

Official Lead Changes at the Start-Finish Line

Official lead changes in NASCAR are counted at the start-finish line, and Talladega Superspeedway owns the NASCAR record – 88 (twice - in spring of 2010 and 2011). Incredibly, that is for just a 188-lap event (since the venue is a mammoth 2.66-miles which makes up 500 miles).

Green Flag Passes for the Lead

True, NASCAR counts lead changes at the start-finish line, but Talladega Superspeedway, 33-degree of banking provides passing opportunities throughout the 48-feet wide ribbon of asphalt of its four turns and tri-oval. Over the last 15 seasons, ’Dega has averaged more than 115 green flag passes for the top spot during its 500-mile events. The high mark came in 2016 when there were 213 exchanges of the lead! Second on the list is the iconic Daytona International Speedway with 82 with Charlotte Motor Speedway third with just over 28.

Total Green Passes Throughout the Field During a Talladega 500-miler

Talk about an astounding stat! Over the last 15 seasons, Talladega Superspeedway, which France, Sr., called the “greatest race track in the world,” has averaged more than 12,600 green flag passes throughout the field during its NASCAR Cup Series races. No wonder when fans purchase a seat at Talladega, they rarely sit it since they are standing with excitement.

White Flag Leader Doesn’t Mean Winner at Checkered Flag

As noted earlier, lead changes are counted at the start-finish line in NASCAR. Unbelievably, since Talladega began racing the Cup Series in 1969, in 54 races, an official lead change happened on the last lap in 29 races - the driver who took the white flag didn’t bring home the checkered flag. The trend started in 1974 and continued in April when Brad Keselowski captured the GEICO 500 for is sixth Talladega triumph. Here’s the rest:

Date Winner White Flag Leader

Aug. 11, 1974 Richard Petty David Pearson

May 14, 1978 Cale Yarborough Buddy Baker

May 3, 1981 Bobby Allison Buddy Baker

Aug. 2, 1981 Ron Bouchard Darrell Waltrip

May 2, 1982 Darrell Waltrip Benny Parsons

July 31, 1983 Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Darrell Waltrip

May 6, 1984 Cale Yarborough Harry Gant

July 29, 1984 Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Terry Labonte

July 31, 1988 Ken Schrader Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

May 2, 1993 Ernie Irvan Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Oct. 21, 2001 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Bobby Labonte

Oct. 2, 2005 Dale Jarrett Matt Kenseth

May 1, 2006 Jimmie Johnson Brian Vickers

Oct. 8, 2006 Brian Vickers Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Oct. 7, 2007 Jeff Gordon Jimmie Johnson

April 26, 2009 Brad Keselowski Carl Edwards

April 25, 2010 Kevin Harvick Jamie McMurray

Oct. 31, 2010 Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick

April 17, 2011 Jimmie Johnson Jeff Gordon

Oct. 23, 2011 Clint Bowyer Jeff Burton

Oct. 7, 2012 Matt Kenseth Tony Stewart

May 5, 2013 David Ragan Carl Edwards

Oct. 19, 2014 Brad Keselowski Ryan Newman

May 7, 2017 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Kyle Busch

Oct. 15, 2017 Brad Keselowski Ryan Newman

Oct. 14, 2018 Aric Almirola Kurt Busch

June 22, 2020 Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick

Oct. 4, 2020 Denny Hamlin Matt DiBenedetto

April 25, 2021 Brad Keselowski Matt DiBenedetto

Oh, Those Close, Blink-of-an-Eye Finishes at ’Dega

With so much passing at Talladega, naturally it contributes to the incredible close finishes, again, like no other venue. During the last 25 years at NASCAR’s biggest track that didn’t end under caution, the average margin of victory is .129 second, most of time with multiple cars gunning for the win. The closest? Jimmie Johnson over Clint Bowyer by .002 seconds in 2011.

Here is an unbelievable stat. Add the total margin of victory times together in each Cup race over the last 25 years (38 races) at Talladega that didn’t finish under caution. The grand total is 4.905 seconds. Yes, it is true!

