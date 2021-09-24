South Boston Speedway sets 2022 season schedule including four special events as it celebrates 65 years of racing

South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th season of racing in 2022 with a tentative 14-event schedule that will feature four special events and highlight the track’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions.



“The 2021 season has been great and we look forward to carrying that momentum into 2022 as we celebrate the speedway’s 65th anniversary,” said incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “We have a lot of special events and promotions planned throughout the 2022 season. We still have some finer details to iron out on a few of those, and we will release those details as we go through the offseason.”



The 2022 season will start on Saturday, March 19, 2022, featuring twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division to kick off the celebration of the speedway’s 65th season. Races for the track’s Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and the Budweiser Hornets Division are also slated for the season-opening event.



South Boston Speedway’s first three events of the season will be daytime events, with the track moving to night racing on the weekend of April 29-30.



The first of four special events will take place on Saturday, April 2 when the SMART Modified Tour returns for the second straight year.



Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 features the second special event of the season and the first night races of the year. More details on this special event will be released soon.



South Boston Speedway will hold its pre-Fourth of July showcase event – the South Boston Late Model Stock Car 200 – on Saturday, July 2. Along with the 200-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, fans will see the track’s Limited Sportsman Division, Budweiser Pure Stock Division and Budweiser Hornets Division competitors in action. A practice day and fan fest are slated for the day before on Friday, July 1.



The track officially celebrates its 65th anniversary on Saturday night, August 6. As part of the 65th anniversary celebration event, fans will get a glimpse back in time as competitors in the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will hit the track in their Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars. Drivers in all four of the track’s regular NASCAR racing divisions will also be in action that night and there are many other special plans in the works to commemorate 65 years of racing at South Boston Speedway.



South Boston Speedway will close out its 2022 season of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points races with Championship Night on Saturday, September 3.



In another special event, the CARS Tour will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, October 22 featuring its Late Model Stock Car and Super Late Model divisions.



The speedway also plans to host drifting and other events at points during the season. Details will be announced at a later date.



“We have had the privilege to host various private drifting and other events this year, and those folks really enjoyed themselves,” Brashears noted. “With that, we expect to add some more of those events during the 2022 season on weekends that we currently do not have racing events scheduled.”



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.



SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY TENTATIVE 2022 SCHEDULE

(Start Times In Parenthesis):

Saturday, March 12 – Open Practice/Media Day (10 A.M.-5 P.M.)

Saturday, March 19 – Season Opener – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (2 P.M.)

Saturday, April 2 – SMART Modified Tour, Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Hornets (2 P.M.)

Saturday, April 16 – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (2 P.M.)

Friday, April 29 – TBA plus Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (8 P.M.)

Saturday, April 30 – TBA plus Late Model Stock Car, Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club Modified/Sportsman (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 14 – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 21 – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, June 4 – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, June 18 – Details TBA

Friday, July 1 – South Boston Late Model Stock Car 200 Practice Day & Fan Fest

Saturday, July 2 – South Boston Speedway Late Model Stock Car 200 plus Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, July 16 – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 6 – South Boston Speedway’s 65 th Anniversary – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets, Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club Modified/Sportsman (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Championship Night – Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock, Budweiser Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Oct. 22 – CARS Tour – Late Model Stock Car & Super Late Model (7 P.M.)

### NOTE – Special Events In Boldface

SBS PR