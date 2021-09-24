USAC AMSOIL/National Sprint Cars to Conclude 2021 Action Track Season October 1st

With a season that has seen some over the top racing, sometimes quite literally, USAC AMSOIL/National Sprint Cars will now make their final visit of the year to the historic Terre Haute Action Track. Friday, October 1st, the Jim Hurtubise Classic Presented by Terre Haute Chevrolet will bring the Action Track back to life one last time for this thrilling 2021 season.

The Action Track will play host to a tightly contested USAC points battle, one that sees the top three, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Justin Grant, trying to take a commanding lead, and a win at the Action Track could help do just that.

Point leader and two-time USAC Sprint Car Action Track winner, Brady Bacon, has hopes of coming away with a third Action Track win. Bacon, after leaving the track earlier this year in a heat race, made a full recovery, and moved to his back-up car where he was able to finish third in the feature, and complete an unbelievably remarkable run for the USAC star. He hopes to bring that same intensity back to the Action Track for a season ending run to boost himself higher on the leaderboard.

Looking to devour the hopes of Bacon and get his third career Action Track USAC Sprint Car win is Kevin Thomas, Jr. Thomas, who now sits second in points and has seven wins during the 2021 season looks to continue his success at the Action Track where his last start saw him finish in the top ten. Thomas looks to continue his 2021 success at the Action Track and inch closer to Bacon for the Series Championship.

Number three in the standings and looking for lucky win number seven on the season is Justin Grant. Grant’s last run at Terre Haute almost saw him win back-to-back Indiana Sprint Week Action Track features. A feat that has only been done once before by Tyler Courtney in 2018-2019. Grant, who has had success at Terre Haute will look back to the historic track for an amazing chance to inch his way up the ladder and catch Thomas and Bacon.

This season ender for the Action Track will be one you will not want to miss. Pits will open for the USAC AMSOIL/National Sprint Cars at 3pm, grandstands open at 4pm, hot laps/qualifying begin at 6:30pm, with racing to follow. The Jim Hurtubise Classic Presented by Terre Haute Chevrolet will be a great event for the whole family, and tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Terre Haute PR