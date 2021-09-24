Tickets On Sale for 81st Annual Bike Week at DAYTONA!

Daytona International Speedway today announced that tickets for the tradition-rich 81st annual Bike Week At DAYTONA (March 4-12), featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, are on sale now.

The 52nd running of DAYTONA Supercross, the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022, is set for Saturday, March 5. The 80th running of the DAYTONA 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will take place a week later on Saturday, March 12 at the World Center of Racing.

Advanced general admission frontstretch seating for DAYTONA Supercross is just $40.00. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20 and gets fans closer to the action that anywhere else on the Supercross circuit; kids 5 and under are free. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free during the day for all ticket holders.

The Roost, the highly coveted area with incredible up-close viewing from the NASCAR pit road, is available for $90 per ticket (limited amounts remain), providing course-side seating and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, President’s Row and Loge Boxes are also on sale. Infield car parking is available in advance for $10.

The DAYTONA 200, which features the incredible machines on both the high banks of Daytona International Speedway as well as the infield road course, has tickets starting at $35 for frontstretch seating only and $45 for fronstretch seating coupled with infield access, which includes garages and UNOH Fanzone. Parking is also available for $20 in advance.

A host of Bike Week At DAYTONA camping packages to take in both event weekends are also available where families can make Daytona their home for a week. All ticket and parking options can be found at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. In addition, fans and visitors can enjoy the Bike Week Motorcycle Marketplace at Daytona International Speedway available. The area’s largest motorcycle marketplace will feature the nation’s top motorcycle parts, apparel vendors and much more.

“Bike week is a spectacle and a tradition like no other in sports,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “With the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the incredible high-flying excitement of the incredible course, the atmosphere at DAYTONA Supercross is second to none, and the DAYTONA 200 is one of the most exciting motorcycle races in the world. Its tradition is unprecedented. We are so thrilled to welcome fans back to the World Center of Racing for Bike Week At DAYTONA in 2022.”

DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and features the best riders in the world. It could also be one of epic, historic proportions. Eli Tomac will go for a record sixth victory that would take him out of a tie with the Greatest of All Time, Ricky Carmichael, with five DAYTONA Supercross titles. Tomac has won the last three (2019, ‘20, ‘21) and five out of the last six (2016, ‘17). For the 15th straight year, Carmichael will lend his signature design to the most grueling Supercross course on the circuit.

The DAYTONA 200 will feature new rules based off the proposed 2022 World Supersport Technical rules, which take into consideration several performance related items that establish benchmarks for balancing a wide variety of middleweight performance machines. The DAYTONA 200 will not be included as part of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, leaving the opportunity open for the best riders from around the world to compete for the minimum $175,000 in purse and contingency that will be offered.

In addition to the DAYTONA 200, the MotoAmerica weekend at Daytona International Speedway will be the opening round of the 2022 MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers Championship, marking the first time Baggers will race on the high banks of a Superspeedway with speeds expected to exceed 160 mph, and also the first round of the Twins Cup Championship.

Earlier this year, Brandon Paasch, at only 19 years old, used an old, veteran move common to Daytona, to capture the 2021 DAYTONA 200 in breathtaking fashion. After running second for most of the last portion of the race, Paasch, utilizing the draft, reeled in leader Sean Dylan Kelly and calculated a perfect slingshot move at the entrance of the tri-oval as the duo came to the checkered flag, winning by just .031 of a second, and taking home the traditional Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch.

The iconic Daytona International Speedway will be the site of a host of motorsports events early in 2022, beginning with the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, the 64th DAYTONA 500 as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth in February, along with the 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA in March. Later in the summer during Independence Day weekend, the track, in association with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final race of the regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 27.

DIS PR