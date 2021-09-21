Be a Happy Camper & Claim Your Spot! Extremely Limited Reserved Infield RV Spaces Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 2-3

Fans should act fast because the gettin’ is hot when it comes to Talladega Superspeedway’s prime real estate – the legendary infield. An extremely limited amount of Reserved Infield RV spots remain for the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend, Oct. 2-3.

Fans are encouraged to call 1-877-Go2-DEGA to reserve their space or visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ camping. The on-track lineup for the weekend features all-important NASCAR Playoffs races, headlined the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, Oct. 3). Saturday’s (Oct. 2) lineup consists of the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The wide range of off-track activities will keep fans of all ages entertained, including the incredible access of the new Talladega Garage Experience.

Below are the reserved infield RV areas with remaining spots available:

GEICO Grounds Yellow RV – A prime area inside at the end of the Alabama Gang Superstretch, fans can catch all the action as drivers begin to peel onto the 33-degree banking into Turn 3.

GEICO Grounds Orange – Behind the famous Talladega Blvd., this is a great area for fans to view the drivers going at full song down the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

GEICO Grounds Green – These spots are in close proximity of Turns 3 & 4, where the competitors go 3- and 4-wide on the high banks.



In addition, the infamous infield has reserved areas available for cars and tents.



All infielders can purchase admissions to the immersive Talladega Garage Experience where they can be under the same roof as the race cars that are being prepped by the race teams throughout race weekend. Fans can also enjoy the incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, reserved area at Ruoff Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, along with numerous social areas such as BIG BILL’S open-air club, Kids Zone, Game Zone, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, and Clyde May’s Courtyard. With an admission, guests also have the chance to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start/finish line.

The incredible social atmosphere of ’Dega’s infield is second-to-none for fans with featured events such as Friday Night’s first-ever “Ride the Lightning Rodeo,” as well as the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring country music artists’ Dustin Lynch and Tim Dugger .

For those campers who want to be on the outside of the track, Talladega Superspeedway has a number of outside reserved areas plus there are three free unreserved parking areas that only require a Sunday YellaWood 500 ticket for admission.

The YellaWood 500 is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT. Kids 12 and younger receive FREE admission on Saturday, and $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, starting as low as $15. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA/

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR