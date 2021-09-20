Tuesday, Sep 21

Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour coming to World Wide Technology Raceway Tuesday, September 21

Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour will stop at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.  Admission and parking is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The eight-city, Route 66-themed Good Loves You Tour is a free celebration of God’s love for you. The event will feature live music from the Newsboys and other uplifting musicians, as well as a powerful message of hope from Franklin Graham.

For more information on Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour, please visit GodLovesYouTour.com. Follow Franklin Graham on Twitter at @Franklin_Graham or visit franklingraham.com.

For more information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

