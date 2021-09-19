Derek Thorn Wins Roseville for Eighth Consecutive Srl Win

The bounty on Derek Thorn will go unclaimed into yet another race weekend as the Bakersfield driver won his eighth consecutive SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour event in Saturday’s Nut Up 125 at All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota. Thorn was one of four winners in Roseville with Jeremy Doss, Dylan Zampa, and Gabe Sommers also scoring victories in a night full of touring stock car action.



Thorn qualified second and started sixth in the feature, with Carlos Vieira leading the field to green. Vieira and former champion Jacob Gomes of Manteca battled side-by-side until Gomes took the lead on the outside. Thorn then went around the outside to take second from Vieira by lap four.



Thorn did the over under maneuver, showing his nose to Gomes immediately into turn one. Thorn got the drive through turn three that he needed to lead lap ten and clear Gomes by lap 12.



Both Bakersfield’s Buddy Shepherd and Granite Bay’s John Moore passed Gomes but never could close on Thorn for the victory. A caution fell on lap 88 for Oregon’s Kole Raz slowing with a flat right front tire. Thorn picked the inside of Shepherd and maintained the top position, charging to the win followed by Shepherd, Moore, Gomes, and Arizona’s Brandon Farrington.



Five-time 2021 NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model winner Dylan Zampa of Napa won his first-career SPEARS Pro Late Model race. Zampa had an outstanding battle with 2019 Madera Speedway Pro Late Model champion Austin Herzog. Zampa tried to pass Herzog for the lead with 22 laps to go, but Herzog held the lead using the outside line after a three-lap duel.



The lead battle picked up again with six laps to go. Zampa then slid up into Herzog exiting turn four to lead lap 57 in the decisive move for the win. Herzog settled for second ahead of Upper Lake’s Jeremy Doss, Lodi’s Travis McCullough, and 2020 All American Speedway champion Cole Moore of Granite Bay.



Plover, Wisc’s Gabe Sommers won his second career BMR Drivers Academy feature, taking the 35-lap NASCAR Driver Development Program win. Series competitors utilize ARCA chassis components and 625hp Yates Spec Engines. Cole Moore won his 18th event with the series on Friday but came up short on Saturday with a third place run behind Sommers and Hueytown, Alabama’s Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson.



Jeremy Doss led all 60-laps for the Spears Manufacturing Modified Series win. A restart with six to go lined up Doss inside of Lodi’s Travis McCullough but Doss kept the top position. Hesperia’s Eddie Secord, Travis Thirkettle, and Las Vegas’ Kyle Jacks rounded out the top-five.



Up next is the ARCA Menards Series West at All American on October 9, making their 23rd appearance at the speedway in the NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood. General Admission and VIP tickets are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Auburn AAMCO, Kim White Realtor, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR