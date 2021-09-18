Driver intro songs bring sizzle to Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will have its traditional pre-race offering of driver intro songs tonight to pump up the crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway before the green flag drops on the Round of 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

All 38 drivers will walk into The Last Great Colosseum tonight at 7 p.m. to the sounds of their favorite hit songs. The combination of hard rock, rap and country showcases the diverse personalities of the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series. The drivers will introduce themselves while their song plays, then jump into the back of a Chevy truck and take a ride around the track to wave at the crowd.

A few of the drivers’ song selections include “Heart on Fire” by Eric Church for defending Cup Series champ Chase Elliott, “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty for last year’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race winner Kevin Harvick, “West End Riot” by The Living End for regular season champ Kyle Larson, and two-time Night Race winner Denny Hamlin selected “Motley Crue” by Post Malone.

Kurt Bush, who has six Bristol wins including the 2018 Night Race that fans call an “Instant Classic” where he famously called BMS “The Holy Grail of Short Tracks,” enters the race anchoring the 12th spot in points and will need a good finish to keep his Playoff hopes alive. Busch will walk out to “It’s Getting Hot in Here” by Nelly.

Alex Bowman, who is in the 13th position, will walk out to “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys and Tyler Reddick, who is five points out in 14th, selected “Wild Eyes” by Parkway Drive.

A full list of the driver songs is below.

DRIVER SONG

Martin Truex Jr. Do What We Do by Adam Sanders

Denny Hamlin Motley Crew by Post Malone

Joey Logano Parking Lot Party by Lee Brice

Chase Elliott Heart on Fire by Eric Church

Kyle Larson West End Riot by The Living End

Christopher Bell Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney Early Morning Shakes by Whiskey Myers

Kevin Harvick I Won't Back Down by Tom Petty

Kyle Busch remix of “Ride It” By Regard but with “Rowdy”

Brad Keselowski Break On Through by The Doors

Alex Bowman I'm Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Aric Almirola Give me the Green Light by Pit Bull

Tyler Reddick Wild Eyes by Parkway Drive

William Byron For Those About to Rock by AC/DC

Kurt Busch It's Getting Hot In Here by Nelly

Michael McDowell Options by NF

Ross Chastain Get Out My Lane by Kap Houston

Austin Dillon “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow from

Matt DiBenedetto My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Chase Briscoe Take Me to the Top by Motley Crue

Daniel Suarez I Feel Good by Pit Bull

Erik Jones Money for Nothing by Dire Straits

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Cowboy by Dirty Grass Soul

Ryan Newman Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver

Chris Buescher Gasoline by Whiskey Myers

Cole Custer Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Ryan Preece Hells Bells by AC/DC

Bubba Wallace August Burns Red by Bloodletter

Justin Haley I Need More by Kairo X Wolves Ft. King Kahali

Anthony Alfredo Paranoid by Black Sabbath

Corey LaJoie Flirtin’ with Disaster by Molly Hatchet

BJ McLeod Beast by Rob Bailey

Josh Bilicki Rollin by Limp Bizkit

Quin Houff Let Me Clear My Throat (LIVE) by DJ Kool

JJ Yeley Cut Throat by Imagine Dragon

Garrett Smithley Sweet Victory by David Glen Eisely

James Davison The Marines' Hymn by USMC Hymn

David Starr La Grange by ZZ Top

BMS PR