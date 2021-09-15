Entries Open for the 25th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals

Entry blanks for the November 4th, 5th, and 6th “25th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals” are available now on the Perris Auto Speedway website or by using the following link https://bit.ly/3hyaGEG. All three nights of the prestigious race will be full points paying events for the Amsoil USAC/CRA and National Sprint Cars.

The three nights of racing will be full shows with qualifying, heat races, preliminary mains, and A Main events. The Thursday and Friday main events will be 30-laps each. Saturday’s finale will be 40-laps. The top six drivers in points after the first two nights will not have to qualify on Saturday and will be seeded directly into the A Main event. They will contest “The Super Six Dash” to determine the lineup for the first three rows of the 40-lap finale. The complete racing format can be viewed at the following link https://bit.ly/2XgT8Wv. The link to the Oval Nationals points structure is https://bit.ly/399fcoo.

The Thursday and Friday main events will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start. Saturday’s 40-lap finale will pay $10,000.00 to win and $1,000.00 to start. The complete purse for all three nights is available at the following link https://bit.ly/3tTm1Et.

In addition to the regular purse, The PAS is adding nightly bonuses for the highest finishing 360 sprint cars. The highest finishing 360 each night will receive $500.00. The second highest will get $300.00, and third highest will pick up $200.00. The bonuses are in addition to their regular purse earnings.

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a Wednesday night practice session for Oval Nationals entered cars. The practice session will be free for fans in the grandstands.

Advance tickets for the “25th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals” are available now at https://bit.ly/pas21tix

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

