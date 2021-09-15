Back in the Playoffs! Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400 Will be a Major Part of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

NASCAR announced its 2022 Cup Series schedule today, and after a two-year hiatus, Homestead-Miami Speedway will again be a major player in the premier series’ intense 10-race playoffs slate.

The colorful, 1.5-mile venue’s Dixie Vodka 400 will serve as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race in the Round of 8 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. It marks a return to playoffs racing for Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019. In addition, the South Florida ribbon of asphalt was the next to last race on Cup Series schedules in 1999 and 2000, and third from last in 2001.

“We can’t wait for October of 2022, taking us back to our storied past in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “From our very first Cup Series race here in 1999 up until two years ago, we hosted the premier series in the fall and we are thrilled to have that tradition rekindled. In 18 of the last 20 years, we crowned a champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway, so it’s great to be back in the title mix. We are excited to welcome fans back to our community during the fall, which is so nice in South Florida. We can’t wait for their return, and we will have the greatest 1.5-mile venue ready for them.”

The 2020 Dixie Vodka 400 was moved to a March weekend date, but was then pushed to June because of the Covid-19 pandemic in which Homestead-Miami Speedway served as the first venue to have guests back to the track. This year’s event was the season’s third race, completing a February Florida swing.

The 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 will be the critical second race of three in the Round of 8 for the Cup Series Playoffs as a victory will give the winner an automatic berth in the Round of 4.

“It is with great excitement that the City of Homestead looks forward to Homestead-Miami Speedway hosting the second race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs,” said Homestead Mayor Steve Losner. “We can’t wait to hear the roar of the engines of the magnificent NASCAR machines next fall at the track, which has been a mainstay in our community for more than a quarter century.”

Fans wishing to attend the historic fall 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 can take advantage of an early access pre-sale. Available online or by phone, tickets for the general public start at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans who originally purchased tickets to the 2021 event can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing by the deadline of Nov. 7.

A number of premium experiences and corporate hospitality will also be showcased, including the Infield Beach party, the unique Container Bar and the Speedway Terrace.

Located on a 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, the Infield Beach Party sits on the spring-fed 7-acre infield lake that spans the width of the backstretch and includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and more!

The double-decked Container Bar located on the frontstrech near Turn One, is colorfully decorated by local artists and provides one of the most relaxing atmospheres in all of motorsports. Overlooking the Start/Finish Line is the Speedway Terrace, with reserved outdoor chairback seating with a partially enclosed, private club, private concessions, pre-race pit passes and a lot more.

“Miami-Dade County and Homestead-Miami Speedway made a statement in June of 2020, setting the standard for following protocols at major sporting events,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This past February, the track continued that trend, and now, we get ready for a return to NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the greatest racing in the world next October, right here in Miami-Dade County. We look forward to welcoming fans from everywhere.”

During the track’s championship finale run, a total of nine drivers claimed NASCAR Cup Series Championships. They included: Jimmy Johnson 7 (2006-10, ’13, ’16), Tony Stewart 3 (2002, ’05, ’11), Kyle Busch 2 (2015, ’19), Matt Kenseth (2003), Kurt Busch (2004), Brad Keselowski (2012), Kevin Harvick (2014), Martin Truex, Jr. (2017) and Joey Logano (2018).

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron captured the Dixie Vodka 400 in February at the 18 to 20-degree, variable banked venue, punching his ticket to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The full 2022 schedule can be found at www.nascar.com. Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ’22 seasons will be announced soon. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

