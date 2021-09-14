South Boston Speedway gifts Speedy Bears, Get-Well Cards for Pediatric Patients at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

South Boston Speedway, in partnership with The NASCAR Foundation, raised funds to provide Speedy Bears and get-well cards to pediatric patients at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital as part of the Fifth Annual Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Giving.



South Boston Speedway Director of Marketing and Sales Carly Brashears delivered multiple boxes of Speedy Bears and get-well cards to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital officials Thursday, September 9, on National Teddy Bear Day.



“My team and I are very appreciative of the Speedy Bears donation,” said DeShonta Roberts, BSN, RN, Clinical Manager at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. “They will definitely put a smile on our pediatric patient’s little faces. Having a little friend to keep them company and the representation for a “speedy” recovery is great. Thanks so much to South Boston Speedway for your generosity and kindness.”



Brashears knows well how much of an impact a teddy bear can have with a child.



“With a past experience of working with The NASCAR Foundation, I’ve seen just how impactful giving a Speedy Bear to a child in a clinical setting is,” Brashears said. “Being able to provide them with just a small ray of sunshine during an otherwise dark time means so much.”



The initiative has grown from 14 participating locations in its first year to more than 50 hospital locations coast-to-coast in 2021, surpassing a total of 5,700 Speedy Bears delivered to children who require a comforting teddy bear to ease the stress of their hospital stay.



South Boston Speedway has been raising funds over the last several months to be part of the Speedy Bear Brigade. All donations raised through the 50/50 drawing held during the July 3 event at South Boston Speedway and all donations raised online through South Boston Speedway’s online ticketing system went toward the Speedy Bear donations.



“We are so appreciative of our fans who have selflessly donated to this worthy cause,” Brashears pointed out. “Without those supporters we wouldn’t be able to help brighten a child’s day when he or she needs it most. The team at South Boston Speedway is also very thankful Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital openly welcomed our outreach for this opportunity and volunteered to raise donations during the July 3 50/50 fundraising drawing.”



NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send a get-well message to a child in the hospital. Persons wishing to send a donation may do so by visiting www.nascarfoundation. org.



Kaulig Giving: The Kaulig Foundation is a private family foundation of Northeast Ohio established in 2018 by Matt and Lisa Kaulig. Matt Kaulig is the owner of Kaulig Racing which fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Serries and NASCAR Cup Series. Halifax County, Virginia native Chris Rice, son of South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice, is the president of Kaulig Racing. Jeb Burton of Halifax, Virginia, also a Halifax County, Virginia native, pilots one of the Kaulig Racing entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Country Roads Truck Show Set for Sunday At South Boston Speedway

The Country Roads Truck Show, featuring a wide variety of vehicles, will be held Sunday, September 19 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. in the infield area at South Boston Speedway.



With the wide range of vehicles that will be on display, the Country Roads Truck Show is an event car and truck enthusiast do not want to miss. Along with 18-wheel big rig trucks, visitors to the show will also see classic and muscle cars, rat rods, pickup trucks, low riders, ATVs and much more.



Gates will open at 11 a.m. Tickets are priced at $15 each for spectators and $30 for showing and will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event. The only gate open for spectators and participants to enter the event is through the speedway’s pit gate located in turn two.



This event is being hosted and promoted by Thorpe Money Ent., a North Carolina-based group that promotes numerous car shows in the region.

