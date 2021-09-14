Breakout Country Artist Adam Sanders to Perform Pre-Race Concert Prior to Green Flag at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Breakout country music star Adam Sanders will perform at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, as the pre-race concert prior to the start of the 7:30 p.m. Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, track officials announced today.

The pre-race concert will start at 5:45 p.m. and Sanders will perform in BMS Victory Lane, which is located on the roof of the infield care center near Turn 3.



“Music here at Bristol Motor Speedway is such a major tradition and we are blessed to be able to have Adam Sanders perform before Saturday night’s green flag in the NASCAR Playoffs,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway.



Sanders, a Florida native who gained prominence in Nashville first as one of the hottest young song writers on Music Row, recently released his first full-length album titled What If I’m Right. The album features 13 songs including “All About That,” “Burn the Stars,” “Drink Drank Drunk,” and one that Bristol race fans will surely love titled, “Daddy, Jesus and Earnhardt.”



The song “Daddy, Jesus and Earnhardt,” came together late one night at a campsite in turn four outside of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2019, co-written by Sanders along with Cole Swindell and Taylor Phillips. The trio were attending the race that weekend and the song is personal for Sanders, who says he was one of The Intimidator’s biggest fans growing up. These days, the 33-year-old Sanders says he pulls for Martin Truex, Jr.



Prior to starting his singing career, Sanders penned many classic hits for a variety of artists, including Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Swindell’s “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and Lynch’s “Hell of a Night” are among his chart-topping tunes.



“It’s crazy to think my career is to a point where I’m able to play Bristol Motor Speedway, these are the things you dream of as a kid,” Sanders said. “I have been a NASCAR fan all of my life and growing up, my favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, so having the opportunity to perform where he had so many unforgettable memories driving the No. 3, is truly special. It’s Bristol, baby!”



Sanders’ independent rise in the industry has netted him more than 125 million streams, 70,000 singles sold and landed him on Billboard’s Top 40 Country Albums chart. You can find out more about Adam Sanders by visiting his website, www.adamsandersmusic.com.



As the air fills with anticipation for the green flag to drop for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN and PRN Radio), with so much at stake in the Cup Series Playoffs, fans will get to watch NASCAR’s best drivers compete in close quarters in pursuit of a coveted victory on the storied short track. You’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano, three-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski, defending Night Race winner Kevin Harvick, Bristol All-Star Race winner and defending series champ Chase Elliott, and five-time season winner Kyle Larson, who is still looking for his first BMS Cup victory.



In the Food City 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, headliners John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending champ Sheldon Creed will battle for an elimination Playoff race victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 16, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile oval in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



For ticket information, please click here.

BMS PR