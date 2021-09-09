Dana White, Matt Stelll headline South Point 400 pre-race

UFC President Dana White, country music recording artist Matt Stell and comedian Jim Breuer are among the headliners for pre-race activities prior to the South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will serve as the race’s grand marshal and will deliver the command to start engines.

RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Stell, who will perform the national anthem, is one of country music’s top new acts. With more than 450 million cumulative streams across his catalog to date, Stell is adding to his tally with his newest single, That Ain’t Me No More, the follow-up to his back-to-back No. 1s, Prayed For You and Everywhere But On. He has joined Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion on tour this year.

Following the anthem, a team of A-10 Warthog Thunderbolt IIs from nearby Nellis Air Force Base will perform the flyover.

Breuer, who will be performing his stand-up comedy routine during race weekend at the South Point, will provide pre-race entertainment prior to driver introductions. Breuer has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live, starred in the movie Half Baked and has spent almost 30 years as a comedian.

The South Point 400 will cap off four days of racing at LVMS. The race weekend gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 23 with the Star Nursery 150 for the ARCA Menards Series West on the 3/8-mile Bullring. The action shifts to the superspeedway on Friday, Sept. 24 for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Alsco 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track Saturday, Sept. 25. All three races at the superspeedway are playoff events.

Tickets remain for all events by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.lvms.com.

