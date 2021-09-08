Stafford Speedway’s TC 13 Shoot Out Purse Climbs to Over $6,200

As part of First Responder Friday on September 10th, Stafford Speedway will host the 4th Annual TC 13 Shoot Out in memory of Ted Christopher. Thanks to contributions from Jason and Tabitha Manafort, Greg and Venetta Narducci of The Florida Connection, Big Haus USA, Gaston Racing Enterprises, LifeCare Family Chiropractic with Dr. Sean Noel, M & T Heavy Equipment, New England Racing Fuel, NorthEast Race Cars and Speed, the Tri-Track Modified Series, Wild Thing Karts, and WINY 1350am Radio, the purse for the TC 13 Shoot Out has grown to over $6,200 with the race winner guaranteed to take home $1,313. Stafford Speedway is still accepting contributions to the TC 13 Shoot Out purse, which could lead to even more money on the line. With a purse of nearly $9,000 for the regular 40-lap SK Modified® feature event, over $15,000 will be up for grabs for SK Modified® drivers this Friday night.

“We're looking forward to the 4th Annual TC 13 Shootout," said Stafford Speedway VP Lisa Arute. "We greatly appreciate all of our partners who have contributed to the TC 13 purse. The TC 13 Shoot Out has become an event that SK Modified® drivers strive to qualify for and are proud to participate in. It’s a great way for all of us to carry on the legacy of Ted Christopher as one of the greatest champions of all time at Stafford.”

In addition to the TC 13 Shoot Out this Friday night, Quinn Christopher will be distributing RS7C LTWT Bell Helmets to 5 lucky drivers as part of the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative program. At the conclusion of each Stafford weekly feature event, a drawing will take place in NAPA Victory Lane to determine which driver from each division will win a new helmet. Quinn will also be selling newly designed TC tee-shirts behind Section A, the Ted Christopher section, of the main grandstand. The tee-shirt highlights the numerous wins and accomplishments that TC amassed throughout his racing career with proceeds going back into the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative Fund. Also, Stafford Speedway is selling TC 13 flags with a portion of the proceeds being contributed to the TC Safety Initiative Fund. Flags are $50 each and can be pre-ordered here.

To underscore just how dominant Ted Christopher was at Stafford Speedway, he scored at least 1 SK Modified® feature win every year from 1986 through 2014, which was a 29 year winning streak. Christopher holds Stafford Speedway track records with 109 career SK Modified® wins, 131 overall career feature wins, and 9 career SK Modified® track championships. The TC 13 Shoot Out will take place following the regularly scheduled 40-lap SK Modified® feature event with the field being set by the top-13 finishers. The winner of the 40-lap race will draw in NAPA Victory Lane to determine how many of the top-13 finishers will invert for the start of the TC 13 Shoot Out.

This Friday, Stafford Speedway will also recognize the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, with the annual First Responders Friday. Firetrucks and Safety Vehicles will be on display on the midway and all first responders and military with proper I.D. may purchase general admission tickets at ½ price. Prior to the National Anthem, the opening ceremonies will pay tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11. It is also an opportunity to thank those that serve and protect our country each and every day.

The TC 13 SK Modified® Shootout and 40-lap SK Modified® feature will be paired with Stafford’s Late Models, SK Lights, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks for a full night of Stafford Weekly Racing. With September 10th also serving as First Responder Night, tickets for first responders and military members with proper I.D. are only $10.00. Adult General Admission tickets are priced at $20.00, children ages 6-14 are $5.00 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $25.00 for all ages and pit passes are $35.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $40.00 without a Stafford license. Tickets can be ordered online here, or they will be available at the admission gates on Sept. 10th.

If you are unable to attend in person, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR