Charitable contributions: More than 6,500 guests attended NASCAR and INDYCAR events free of charge at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in Madison, Illinois, played host to more than 2,500 U.S. military veterans during the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend. WWTR donated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES tickets to charitable organization VetTix.org, which then distributed them to veterans and active-duty personnel.

WWTR’s ticket donations to additional non-profit organizations totaled 3,965 for the 2021 NASCAR-INDYCAR doubleheader, distributed by Memory Maker/Raceway Gives and the United Way, to name two.

WWTR also donated experiential packages (tickets, programs, parking passes, food-and-beverage vouchers) to Autism Speaks in St. Louis, thanks to the efforts of NASCAR Sammy, an autism advocate whose mission is to create awareness of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). WWTR is NASCAR Sammy’s home track.

